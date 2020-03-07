An article in Tuesday’s edition, A-3, of the Times Herald should have stated that today’s Spring Halfi fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. will just serve Lebanese food at St. Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church in Olean. Take-out meals for $25 will be on a first come, first serve basis and will include appetizers, desserts as well as entrees of chicken kebabs, rice, loubee and tabouli.

