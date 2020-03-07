An article in Tuesday’s edition, A-3, of the Times Herald should have stated that today’s Spring Halfi fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. will just serve Lebanese food at St. Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church in Olean. Take-out meals for $25 will be on a first come, first serve basis and will include appetizers, desserts as well as entrees of chicken kebabs, rice, loubee and tabouli.
Clarification
Kate Sager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Are you taking increased precautions as coronavirus appears to spread?
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Featured Jobs
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Coronavirus checklist: Is your home ready for new China virus quarantine?
- Police reports 3/3/20
- Cattaraugus County health officials preparing for cases of coronavirus here
- Absolut Care nursing facilities impending sale not expected to immediately affect staffing
- 'Remarkable improvement' leads Board of Health to lift restaurant closing
- Police reports 3/5/20: Salamanca woman charged with welfare fraud
- Olean city officials eye clearing more blighted properties
- Thinking about buying stock in Kohl's, Plug Power, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, AT&T, or Wells Fargo?
- Police reports: three residents charged with burglary
- Customers adjust to using paper or reusable bags at stores in Olean
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ads to Go
Would you like to receive our ads to go? Sign Up Today!
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Sign up today!
Circulation Promotions and Contests
Want to receive notice about our circulation promotions and contests? Sign Up Today!
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Sign Up Today!
Lifestyle
Would you like to receive our lifestyle headlines about food and wine, Olean living, local history and more? Sign Up Today!
Obituaries
Would you like to receive our latest obituaries? Sign Up Today!
Special Sections
Would you like to receive our Special Sections? Sign Up Today!
Sports
Would you like to receive our sports news? Sign Up Today!
Upcoming Events
Would you like to receive our calendar events? Sign Up Today!