An article on page A-1 of the Aug. 10 issue regarding Genesis House’ proposed move into the former St. John’s convent should have stated that all potential residents are assessed for alcohol and drug use. Additionally, they are not allowed to live at Genesis House if they are actively using drugs or alcohol, as the facility is not a treatment center.
Clarification
Kate Sager
