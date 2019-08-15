Months after his retirement, longtime Cattaraugus-Little Valley baseball coach Charles M. “Chuck” Senn will join the Section VI Hall of Fame.
Senn was one of 14 inductees announced Wednesday for the 6th Annual Section VI Hall of Fame ceremony, set for Friday, Dec. 6, at The Columns Banquets in Elma.
The Hall of Fame was established to “honor and recognize those, within its organization, who excelled in their roles as athletes, administrators, coaches, officials, or contributors who have provided meritorious service,” a Section VI press release stated.
Senn, the longest tenured baseball coach in the Big 30, announced his retirement in June following the Spring 2019 season. This marked his 46th and final year of coaching varsity baseball. His teams at Cattaraugus and Cattaraugus-Little Valley won 604 games, placing him third all-time in Section VI history among baseball coaches. He won Section VI championships in 1986 and ‘88 at Cattaraugus and in 2003 at C-LV.
The Section VI Hall of Fame class includes former NFL quarterback and broadcaster Ron Jaworski, a Lackawanna High School grad, and his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Bill Bergey, an All-Pro linebacker and Eagles Hall of Famer from South Dayton (Pine Valley). The class also includes three posthumous inductees Robert P. Barczak (administrator, Sweet Home), Tommy Colella (athlete, Albion) and Janice Sackett Williams (coach, Akron).
Other inductees include: Cheryl Bailey (contributor, Southwestern), Paul A. Borkowski (coach, Alden), J. Peter Dygert (contributor, BOCES), Francis “Fran” Hagerty (athlete, Niagara Wheatfield), Joe Ehrmann (athlete, Riverside), Richard W. Harvey (coach, Kenmore-Tonawanda), Hal Ruppert (administrator, Starpoint) and William M. Stedman (administrator, Barker).
The Columns is located at 2221 Transit Rd., Elma. Hall of Fame night begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner followed by the induction ceremony. Dinner reservations are $30 per person and must be made by Nov. 19 by contacting Pauline Turski at pturski@e1b.org or (716) 821-7581, or by visiting www.section6.e1b.org/HOFRSVP.