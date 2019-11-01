OLEAN — Staff at Rock City Park at 505 Route 16 South have announced they will hold their inaugural Christmas Gift Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event, which has free admission, will feature the sales of gems, minerals, fossils, gifts, handcrafted items, stocking stuffers and nicknacks at a 10% discount. The walking trail will not be open during the event.

