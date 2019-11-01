OLEAN — Staff at Rock City Park at 505 Route 16 South have announced they will hold their inaugural Christmas Gift Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event, which has free admission, will feature the sales of gems, minerals, fossils, gifts, handcrafted items, stocking stuffers and nicknacks at a 10% discount. The walking trail will not be open during the event.
Christmas sale at Rock City Park
Kate Sager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
What kind of Halloween costume do you prefer?
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Featured Jobs
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Changes announced at Olean Times Herald
- Area trick-or-treating hours set for Thursday
- Audit: Dead people have been collecting billions from Social Security as it goes bankrupt
- Pollock: McDermott takes shot at Whaley’s decision-making
- What's the symbology behind the controversial Cattaraugus County seal
- Story on complaints over Cattaraugus County seal draws interest
- Eight candidates for three District 8 County Legislature seats in Olean
- Olean stuns Newfane in final seconds for 26-24 win
- Portville native strives to decode tick-borne diseases
- Police reports 10/30/19
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ads to Go
Would you like to receive our ads to go? Sign Up Today!
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Sign up today!
Circulation Promotions and Contests
Want to receive notice about our circulation promotions and contests? Sign Up Today!
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Sign Up Today!
Lifestyle
Would you like to receive our lifestyle headlines about food and wine, Olean living, local history and more? Sign Up Today!
Obituaries
Would you like to receive our latest obituaries? Sign Up Today!
Special Sections
Would you like to receive our Special Sections? Sign Up Today!
Sports
Would you like to receive our sports news? Sign Up Today!
Upcoming Events
Would you like to receive our calendar events? Sign Up Today!