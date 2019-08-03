OLEAN — Four people were arrested for allegedly making methamphetamine Friday night in a bust that included the removal of four children from the residence, police announced Saturday.
Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky said in a statement Olean’s Street Crimes Unit raided 112 S. Eighth St. at approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday, where the making of meth was allegedly in progress.
Taken into custody were three residents of the home, Dustin A. Haynes, 26; J.B. Spates III, 41; and Dylin J. Light, 24; as well as Bath resident Thomas H. Ratliff, 42, of 141 E. Washington St. They were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Child Protective Services was brought in after the four children were found inside the apartment. They were later turned over to a “responsible relative,” Blovsky said.
Additionally, due to the dangerous chemicals involved, the next-door apartment was evacuated until it was deemed safe, Blovsky said.
112 S. Eighth St. is part of a duplex connected to 110 S. Eighth St. According to county property records, the building is owned by resident Anthony J. Pircio.The Street Crimes Unit was reportedly assisted by OPD’s Emergency Response Team and patrol unit in serving the search warrant on the residence. They secured the scene until New York State Police’s Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team collected and disposed of waste created during the meth-making process.
All arrested persons were arraigned in Olean City Court and held without bail.