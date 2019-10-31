PORTVILLE — No. 3 seed Portville did what it has done all season, sweep.
Thursday’s night match against No. 6 seed Chautauqua Lake was no different as the Panthers posted a 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 win in the Section 6 Class C2 quarterfinals.
“It was a really great match tonight.” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “Chautauqua came to play. They played amazing defense, they dug every ball and it was really tough to put the ball on the floor. It was a fantastic match to watch. Overall both teams played great.”
Kylie Blessing led the Panthers to their 17th consecutive sweep by handing out 37 assists along with seven kills and five digs. Olivia Emley had a team-high 18 kills and two aces. Laura Wilhelm chipped in with 10 kills and two blocks. Tori Unverdorben and Hailey Keim each tallied seven kills.
Sophie Woodis recorded nine kills for Chautauqua Lake while Lilly Woodis finished with three. The Thunderbirds were led defensively by Jenna Waters and Ava Olson with 12 digs each. Mollie Meadows had 10 assists.
Portville (17-0) will face the winner of today’s match between No. 2 seed Wilson and No. 6 seed Falconer in Monday’s semifinal.