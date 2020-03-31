The seventh group of six players named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has been released. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Olean’s Sam Mest, Pioneer’s Trae Hill and Frewsburg’s Zach Heberlein.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Cameron County’s Ebon Jackson, Coudersport’s Logan Rogers and Kane’s Aaron Hottel.
Today’s six selections make 42 players named to the Classic, 21 to each roster that eventually will number 40-plus come game day.
MEST WAS a 6-foot-2, 220-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle for an Olean team that made it to the Section 6 Class B semifinals last fall. He was the Huskies’ Lineman of the Year as a sophomore, was a Trench Trophy awardee and also earned the Walter Reisner Award.
A member of the National Honor Society he received a Scholarship of Distinction from West Virginia University and will major in sports management.
His most memorable time playing football was “winning the 2013 Pony Championship with the East Olean Bulldogs in our undefeated season.”
Hill was a 5-7, 155-pound running back who starred for a team that went 10-1 his junior year, losing 14-7 to Cheektowaga in the Section 6 Class B final at New Era Field, and 7-2 last fall losing to WNY Maritime in the Class B semifinals.
He has yet to choose a college but wants to play football and major in physical education.
His favorite moment in football was “playing at New Era Field in Buffalo.”
Heberlein was a 5-10, 155-pound two-way back who was Frewsburg’s offensive MVP.
He was also a two-time Section 6 Class D track & field all-star and is a member of the school-record holding 4x400 relay team.
A member of the National Honor Society, Heberlein will attend Mercyhurst with a goal of being a physician’s assistant.
His most memorable moment in football was “scoring on a hook-and-ladder play.”
JACKSON was a 5-foot-9, 148-pound quarterback/cornerback who was a District 9 North All-Star.
He has yet to choose a college but will major in sports management.
His most memorable moment playing football was “an interception in a game with 1:30 to go that preserved the win. I never felt so important on the field until that play.”
Rogers was a 5-7, 175-pound center/linebacker who earned the Keystone Degree.
Last season he helped Coudy to the District 9 Class A title, the Falcons finishing at 11-1, the lone defeat coming in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The previous season, Coudersport finished 8-5, but won the D-9 A title.
His favorite memory playing football was “kicking off then making the tackle against Redbank Valley.”
Hottel was a 5-10, 170-pound kicker who was named a District 9 large-school all-star who earned four letters in track & field, three in football and one in basketball.
He has yet to choose a college but will major in wildlife biology and participate in track & field.
His favorite memory in football was “playing in the District 9 championship game in 2017, my first year kicking.”