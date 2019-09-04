FRANKLINVILLE — Ashley Chapman scored a hat trick, all in the second half, to lead the Hinsdale girls soccer team to a comeback over Franklinville on Wednesday.
The Bobcats erased a 2-0 lead to defeat the Panthers, 3-2, in non-league play. Ava Belec had two assists and Kaitlyn Roberson assisted on the other goal for Chapman.
Haylee Jozwiak made three saves for Hinsdale (2-1).
For Franklinville (1-4), Kaylee Brennan and Gabby Milligan scored in the first half. Abby Burrell made 17 saves.
Genesee Valley 6, Belfast 1
BELFAST — Sarah Francisco scored three goals and added an assist to lead Genesee Valley (1-0).
Sierra Burrows, Emera Aquila (assist) and Geneva Green also scored for the Jaguars. Avery Grusendorf and Savannah Werner both had an assist while goalkeeper Isabelle Ordway made three saves.
Alicia Borden scored on a Harley Proctor assist for Belfast (1-2). Junie Shaw had six saves.
FILLMORE TOURNAMENT Fillmore 1, Portville 1; Fillmore advances 3-2 on PKs
FILLMORE — After trading goals, Fillmore and Portville played to a draw in both teams’ season opener. But following two mandatory 10-minute overtimes, Fillmore won a shootout, 3-2, to advance to the championship game of its tournament.
Portville opened the scoring as Ainslie Gardner found the back of the net on a breakaway with 15 minutes remaining in the first half. Fillmore answered eight minutes into the second half with a Hannah Roeske goal off a corner kick by Dani Wolcott that coach Jon Beardsley called “beautiful.”
In the first round of five penalty kicks Portville’s Kendall Artlip and Teagan Kosinski knocked in goals, as did Fillmore’s Roeske and Emily Hatch. Advancing to the sixth kick, a sudden death round, Ada Sylvester scored the clincher.
“This was a back and forth game tonight between two very even teams,” Beardsley said. “Portville athletically ran us ragged, but the girls responded. I thought some of our best soccer was late in the game and overtime, so that was nice to see. Games like this make you better instantly. We learned a lot about ourselves over the 100 minutes of action.”
Fillmore (0-0-1) plays Holland at 7 p.m. on Friday and Portville (0-0-1) will take on Arkport/Canaseraga at 5.