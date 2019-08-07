LITTLE VALLEY — Eighty cars participated in Sunday’s Championship Demolition Derby at the Cattaraugus County Fair. Top drivers will participate at the New York State Fair.
Winners are:
Wire Class Compact
- 1st — Jeremy Henderson, Perrysburg.
- 2nd — John Nickerson Jr., no hometown listed.
- 3rd — Randy Grey, Cattaraugus.
Wire Class Compact
- 1st — Joe Ciraulo, West Seneca.
- 2nd — Jason Graves, Bradford, Pa.
- 3rd — MacKenzie Ryan, Cattaraugus.
Wire Class Full Size
- 1st — Wayne Clemons, Fredonia.
- 2nd — Josh Ellman, Dunkirk.
- 3rd — Dylan Clemons, Fredonia.
Pro Stock Compact
- 1st — David King, Cattaraugus.
- 2nd — Craig Bedell, Little Valley.
- 3rd — Bryan Gunsolus, Springville.
Pro Stock Full Size
- 1st — Tom Henderson, Perrysburg.
- 2nd — Dylan Clemons, Fredonia.
- 3rd — Scott Manning, Fredonia.