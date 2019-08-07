LITTLE VALLEY — Eighty cars participated in Sunday’s Championship Demolition Derby at the Cattaraugus County Fair. Top drivers will participate at the New York State Fair.

Winners are:

Wire Class Compact

  • 1st — Jeremy Henderson, Perrysburg.
  • 2nd — John Nickerson Jr., no hometown listed.
  • 3rd — Randy Grey, Cattaraugus.

Wire Class Compact

  • 1st — Joe Ciraulo, West Seneca.
  • 2nd — Jason Graves, Bradford, Pa.
  • 3rd — MacKenzie Ryan, Cattaraugus.

Wire Class Full Size

  • 1st — Wayne Clemons, Fredonia.
  • 2nd — Josh Ellman, Dunkirk.
  • 3rd — Dylan Clemons, Fredonia.

Pro Stock Compact

  • 1st — David King, Cattaraugus.
  • 2nd — Craig Bedell, Little Valley.
  • 3rd — Bryan Gunsolus, Springville.

Pro Stock Full Size

  • 1st — Tom Henderson, Perrysburg.
  • 2nd — Dylan Clemons, Fredonia.
  • 3rd — Scott Manning, Fredonia.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...