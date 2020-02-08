ALLEGANY — The president of Concerned Citizens of Cattaraugus County announced Friday that the organization will no longer participate in home methane monitoring at homes in the vicinity of an Allegany house explosion that occurred in November.
Rob Mrowka, president of CCCC, said residents in the West Branch Road and Four Mile Road areas who have concerns “for high risk situations” with their water wells or air quality are advised to contact the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which will respond to calls.
Earlier in the week, Mrowka had noted the organization, along with assistance from other individuals, had been monitoring water wells and checking abandoned oil wells in the affected area for the presence of methane.
The issue arose after the West Branch Road home of Ron and Betty Jo Volz exploded Nov. 18, which caused concern among neighbors on the road and nearby Four Mile Road that the drilling of oil wells by Dimes Energy may have been linked to the incident.
Mrowka and others who had checked some Allegany properties for methane included West Branch Road resident Bill Baxter, a retired licensed water treatment operator; Barry Miller, vice president of CCCC; Barbara Laxon from the Green Party of Pa. and a production assistant for the documentary “Releasing Methane; and Laurie Barr, co-founder of http://saveourstreamspa.org/Home and producer of “Releasing Methane.”
Mrowka noted CCCC will now “focus on policy and legislative solutions to the broader problem,” including the following initiatives:
Push for Cattaraugus County to pay for voluntary testing of homes for methane in the blast and drilling areas.
Push for county/town building codes that call for safe and proper venting of methane from wells.
Push for mandated pre-drilling home water tests paid for by the prospective driller to establish baseline methane levels .
Push to have the state take a review of its current oil and gas regulations with citizen involvement. The last review was done in 1994.
Request the state to ban the wasteful and climate-harmful practice of flaring unwanted gas. Pennsylvania already bans this practice.