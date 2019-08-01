OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday took steps to expand its popular Adaptive Reuse Policy to include earlier write-off by developers of up-front development costs.
“This represents a shift in development focus of the CCIDA to assume an active role in building and site development in targeted areas and for specific purposes in the county,” IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor told the board.
The policy supports the state’s Regional Growth Plan that favors the redevelopment of areas with existing infrastructure. It will also be used to redevelop blighted sites and structures and utilize a smart redevelopment strategy by recycling existing buildings and sites.
Wiktor said a review of other counties’ adaptive reuse policies showed many offered more than that offered by the CCIDA.
Industrial Development Agency Chairman Thomas Buffamante said public hearings would be held before the IDA board adopted changed to the existing policy. He indicated his support of the new policy.
Wiktor said development costs of adaptive reuse are often more than that of new construction. Many also take advantage of historic tax credits.
The IDA’s new policy could eliminate a requirement that a structure be 20 years old to qualify and that had been vacant or underutilized for three years. It could also address certain retail and market rate and non-market rate housing.
The current formula for payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) for adaptive reuse projects calls for 75% tax abatement on value added for the first five years, 50% for years 6-10.
Wiktor proposed a P.I.L.O.T with 100% abatement of taxes on new value added items, 75% abatement in years 6-8, and 50% in years 9-10. The IDA can also grant sales tax abatement and the 1.25% mortgage tax for projects.
“We’ve helped a lot of communities” with adaptive reuse projects including Olean, Randolph, Hinsdale and Ellicottville, Wiktor said.
The proposed policy change would keep the P.I.L.O.T. a 10-year program, but soften initial costs. Wiktor said the IDA P.I.L.O.T. would still be “the least beneficial” of Chautauqua, Erie or Niagara counties.
Asked if the proposed new policy would benefit the Manufacturer’s Hanover Bank project at State and Union streets in Olean.
“It would help push the needle for Manny Hanny and other projects,” Wiktor replied. “These projects are vitally important to the community.
The discussion turned to how the IDA could help spur redevelopment of the old Kmart site near Exit 24 of Interstate 86 in Allegany.
“It won’t go anywhere until it gets sewer,” Wiktor said. A water line was constructed to the property several years ago. It is owned by Sprague Development Co., Yorkshire.
IDA board member Joseph Snyder, a county legislator, said county officials have spoken about providing matching funds for the sewer line.