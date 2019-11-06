The unofficial results for other Cattaraugus County town races follow. Democrats are noted with a D; Republicans, R; Working Families, W; Conservative, C; and Independence Party, I.
ALLEGANY
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Darla B. Busan, D, W, 535.
James C. Hitchcock, R, C, I, 1081.
n Justice — Vote for One
Alan L. Spears, D, 1108.
n Councilman — Vote for any Two
Peggy A. Burke, D, W, 621.
Craig J. Maguire, R, C, I, 1000.
Christina M. Golley, D, 568.
Andrew A. Cooper, R, C, I, 935.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
John M. Moshier, D, R, C, I, 1538.
ASHFORD
n Supervisor — Vote for One
John A. Pfeffer, R, C, I, 313.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Patricia R. Dashnaw, D, R, C, I, 522.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Jean M. Bond, D, 263.
Richard A. Bernstein, R, C, I, 287.
James P. Boberg, WTP, 166.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Tim A. Engels, R, C, I, 487.
CARROLLTON
n Supervisor to fill vacancy — Vote for One
David L. Frederick, D, 70.
Robert V. Rinfrette, R, 213.
n Justice — Vote for One
Joseph F. Crowley, D, R, 277.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Ralph J. Bottone, D, R, 243.
Danny C. Newbury, R, 220.
COLDSPRING
n Justice — Vote for One
Jason D. Steger, D, C, I, 77.
Thomas M. Barber, R, 118.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Timothy F. Plaskett, R, 130.
Wendell C. Anderson, R, 142.
CONEWANGO
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Wayne H. McGuire, R, 194.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Karen M. Belt, D, R, 228.
n Justice — Vote for One
David S. Johnson, R, 203.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
R. John Studley, R, 197.
Gerald J. Craver, R, 179.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Bryan J. Farmer, R, 204.
DAYTON
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Angie M. Mardino-Miller, R, C, I, 236.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Ruth V. Bennett, R, I, 400.
n Justice — Vote for One
Linda S. Frost, R, 383.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Jake Hansen-Ivett, R, C, I, 385.
Paul M. Luce, R, C, I, 364.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Thomas J. Chupa, R, C, 226.
EAST OTTO
n Justice — Vote for One
Dennis W. Young, R, C, I, 190.
n Councilman — Vote for any Two
Sidney L. Barber, D, R, C, I, 173.
David P. Forester, R, 145.
Robert Bowen, D, 64.
ELLICOTTVILLE
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Matthew J. McAndrew, D, 262.
n Justice — Vote for One
John I. Karassik, R, 313.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Kenneth D. Hinman, R, 304.
Gregory J. Fitzpatrick, R, 309.
FARMERSVILLE
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Francis Pete Lounsbury, Jr., R, C, I, 221.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Bridget Holmes, R, C, I, 287.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Richard Westfall, R, 203.
George F. Duncan, I, 132.
Mark H. Heberling, R, C, I, 225.
n Councilman to fill vacancy — Vote for One
Donna M. Vickman, R, I, 211.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Barry D. Tingue, D, R, C, I, 229.
FRANKLINVILLE
Supervisor — Vote for One
Robert J. Breton, R, 435.
Clerk — Vote for One
Andrea L. Stanbro, R, 353.
Kathryn A. Hatch, I, 152.
Justice — Vote for One
Larry R. Graham, R, 450.
Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Kimberly B. Palmatier, R, 440.
John A. Tinelli, R, 420.
FREEDOM
n Clerk — Vote for One
Mindy M. Holland, D, R, C, I, 538.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Brian W. Arnold, D, 238.
John S. Hill, R, C, I, 352.
Geoffrey G. Milks, R, C, I, 379.
n Councilman to fill vacancy — Vote for One
Dustin E. Bliss, D, 255.
Raymond M. Feness, R, 135
Eric G. Daugherty, I, 166.
GREAT VALLEY
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Daniel J. Brown, D, 352.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Toni L. Evans, D, 368
n Justice — Vote for One
Peter D. Stokes, D, 319.
Scott D. John, R, 343.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Gerald C. Musall, R, 377.
Lori L. Finch, R, 384.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
John J. Harrington, Jr., D, W, 395.
HINSDALE
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Jeffrey M. VanDeCar, R, C, I, 366.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Ann L. Carr, D, C, I, 353.
n Justice — Vote for One
Michael N. Gilliland, R, C, I, 357.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Lori Clovis, D, 111.
Gerald P. Maerten, R, C, I, 287.
Joseph M. Noll, R, 304.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Daniel E. Zawatski, D, W, 172.
Theodore Mascho, R, C, I, 260.
HUMPHREY
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Carrie L. Childs, R, 102.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
David R. Moshier, R, 98.
Joshua J. Freundschuh, R, 95.
ISCHUA
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Jeffrey S. Goodyear, R, C, I, 128.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Kelle J. Brisky, R, C, I, 125.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Thomas P. Delaney, D, R, C, I, 131.
Harriet E. Emmons, R, C, I, 116.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Richard M. Michael, Jr., D, R, C, I, 122.
n Tax Collector — Vote for One
Julie A. McConnaughey-Goodyear, R, C, I, 132.
LEON
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Fredrick S. Filock, R, 163.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Sheila M. Fiebelkorn, D, R, 195.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Douglas A. Keppel, Sr., D, R, 175.
Lynn C. Milliman, R, 174.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Joel A. Fiebelkorn, R, 136.
Rodney A. Overturf, LW, 83.
LITTLE VALLEY
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Peter E. Wrona, R, C, I, 298.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Susan J. Koch, D, R, C, I, 342.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
David A. Shinners, R, C, I, 311.
Phillip J. Gross, R, C, I, 284.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Thomas J. Crouse, D, R, C, I, 340.
LYNDON
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Carol A. Evans, D, 121.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Frank V. Puglisi, D, 117.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Clifford A. Evans, D, 112.
Paul Knapic, D, 103.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
George Schneider, Jr., D, 114.
MACHIAS
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Stephen J. Cornwall, R, 376.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Pamela M. Boehmer, R, C, I, 418.
n Justice — Vote for One
Denise M. Richards, R, C, I, 412.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Robert K. Green, Jr., R, 352.
Frank E. Bork, R, C, I, 397.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Charles R. Furman, D, 86.
Timothy J. Byroads, R, C, I, 335.
MANSFIELD
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Robert C. Keis, Sr., R, 135.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Betty Jane Horning, R, 151.
n Justice — Vote for One
Dale W. Baldwin, R, 146.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Robert A. Schmidt, R, 137.
Nancy R. Meeder, R, 136.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Bradley D. Hurley, R, 138.
NAPOLI
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Joe E. Winsor, Jr., R, 225.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Victoria L. Bedell, D, R, 243.
n Justice — Vote for One
Randy J. Marsh, R, 231.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Michelle R. Clinger, D, 49. (DEM) 49 9.98%
Daniel T. Martonis, R, C, 184.
Robert K. Bedell, D, 50.
John B. Adams, R, C, 208.
n Councilmen to fill in Vacancy — Vote for One
Catherine L. Bockheim, R, 197.
NEW ALBION
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Patrick J. Murphy, R, 285.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Sherry Lynn Rupp, R, 299.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Cynthia L. Eaton, D, 157.
John T. Ridall, R, 245.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
David B. Rupp, R, 293.
OLEAN
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
John R. Artlip, R, 297.
Scott T. Zink, R, 302.
OTTO
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Brenda S. Mallaber, D, 62.
Paul A. Stang, R, 141.
PERRYSBURG
n Supervisor — Vote for One
James R. Stuhr, D, 138.
Jennifer Dabolt, R, C, I, 281.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Tamara A. Utley, R, C, I, 386.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Dennis K. Parker, R, C, I, 344.
Michael H. Becker, R, C, I, 348.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Daniel V. Stang, R, C, I, 367.
PERSIA
n Supervisor — Vote for One
John T. Walgus, R, C, I, 334.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Denisse M. Trumpore, R, C, I, 348.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Theresa A. Girome, R, 294.
Seth H. Howard, R, 292.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Daniel H. Ackley, R, I, 332.
PORTVILLE
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Timothy D. Emley, R, 594.
n Justice — Vote for One
Judy A. McClain, R, 603.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Todd D. Johnson, R, 552.
Thomas B. Rowe, R, 567.
RANDOLPH
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Dale S. Senn, R, C, I, 519.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Amber R. Frame, D, W, 299.
Robert W. Learn, R, C, I, 466.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Cody L. Uhl, R, C, I, 576.
RED HOUSE
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Tamara A. Booth, R, 9.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Nancy J. Schaal, R, 8.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Lindsay K. Brown, R, 8.
Veronica A. Weber, R, 7.
n Councilman to fill vacancy — Vote for One
Clifford E. Schaal, R, 7.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Brian R. Booth, R, 9.
SALAMANCA
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
R. Wayne Riddle, R, 111.
Ann Marie Biscup, R, 115.
SOUTH VALLEY
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Heather M. Lamberson, D, R, 77.
n Justice — Vote for One
Joseph H. MacQueen, III, R, 64.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Michael Mucikowsky, D, R, 74.
Richard W. Matter, R, 57.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Warren R. Thomas, R, 65.
YORKSHIRE
n Supervisor — Vote for One
Marcia J. Spencer, D, R, C, I, 580.
n Clerk — Vote for One
Heather A. Tomes-Fronk, R, 485.
n Justice — Vote for One
Lynn R. Guertin, R, C, I, 538.
Grant M. Appell, R, 428.
n Councilmen — Vote for any Two
Teresa Hewitt, R, C, I, 529.
Bradley W. Regan, R, C, I, 526.
n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One
Christopher B. Lexer, R, C, I, 573.