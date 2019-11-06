The unofficial results for other Cattaraugus County town races follow. Democrats are noted with a D; Republicans, R; Working Families, W; Conservative, C; and Independence Party, I.

ALLEGANY

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Darla B. Busan, D, W, 535.

James C. Hitchcock, R, C, I, 1081.

n Justice — Vote for One

Alan L. Spears, D, 1108.

n Councilman — Vote for any Two

Peggy A. Burke, D, W, 621.

Craig J. Maguire, R, C, I, 1000.

Christina M. Golley, D, 568.

Andrew A. Cooper, R, C, I, 935.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

John M. Moshier, D, R, C, I, 1538.

ASHFORD

n Supervisor — Vote for One

John A. Pfeffer, R, C, I, 313.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Patricia R. Dashnaw, D, R, C, I, 522.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Jean M. Bond, D, 263.

Richard A. Bernstein, R, C, I, 287.

James P. Boberg, WTP, 166.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Tim A. Engels, R, C, I, 487.

CARROLLTON

n Supervisor to fill vacancy — Vote for One

David L. Frederick, D, 70.

Robert V. Rinfrette, R, 213.

n Justice — Vote for One

Joseph F. Crowley, D, R, 277.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Ralph J. Bottone, D, R, 243.

Danny C. Newbury, R, 220.

COLDSPRING

n Justice — Vote for One

Jason D. Steger, D, C, I, 77.

Thomas M. Barber, R, 118.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Timothy F. Plaskett, R, 130.

Wendell C. Anderson, R, 142.

CONEWANGO

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Wayne H. McGuire, R, 194.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Karen M. Belt, D, R, 228.

n Justice — Vote for One

David S. Johnson, R, 203.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

R. John Studley, R, 197.

Gerald J. Craver, R, 179.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Bryan J. Farmer, R, 204.

DAYTON

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Angie M. Mardino-Miller, R, C, I, 236.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Ruth V. Bennett, R, I, 400.

n Justice — Vote for One

Linda S. Frost, R, 383.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Jake Hansen-Ivett, R, C, I, 385.

Paul M. Luce, R, C, I, 364.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Thomas J. Chupa, R, C, 226.

EAST OTTO

n Justice — Vote for One

Dennis W. Young, R, C, I, 190.

n Councilman — Vote for any Two

Sidney L. Barber, D, R, C, I, 173.

David P. Forester, R, 145.

Robert Bowen, D, 64.

ELLICOTTVILLE

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Matthew J. McAndrew, D, 262.

n Justice — Vote for One

John I. Karassik, R, 313.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Kenneth D. Hinman, R, 304.

Gregory J. Fitzpatrick, R, 309.

FARMERSVILLE

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Francis Pete Lounsbury, Jr., R, C, I, 221.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Bridget Holmes, R, C, I, 287.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Richard Westfall, R, 203.

George F. Duncan, I, 132.

Mark H. Heberling, R, C, I, 225.

n Councilman to fill vacancy — Vote for One

Donna M. Vickman, R, I, 211.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Barry D. Tingue, D, R, C, I, 229.

FRANKLINVILLE

Supervisor — Vote for One

Robert J. Breton, R, 435.

Clerk — Vote for One

Andrea L. Stanbro, R, 353.

Kathryn A. Hatch, I, 152.

Justice — Vote for One

Larry R. Graham, R, 450.

Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Kimberly B. Palmatier, R, 440.

John A. Tinelli, R, 420.

FREEDOM

n Clerk — Vote for One

Mindy M. Holland, D, R, C, I, 538.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Brian W. Arnold, D, 238.

John S. Hill, R, C, I, 352.

Geoffrey G. Milks, R, C, I, 379.

n Councilman to fill vacancy — Vote for One

Dustin E. Bliss, D, 255.

Raymond M. Feness, R, 135

Eric G. Daugherty, I, 166.

GREAT VALLEY

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Daniel J. Brown, D, 352.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Toni L. Evans, D, 368

n Justice — Vote for One

Peter D. Stokes, D, 319.

Scott D. John, R, 343.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Gerald C. Musall, R, 377.

Lori L. Finch, R, 384.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

John J. Harrington, Jr., D, W, 395.

HINSDALE

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Jeffrey M. VanDeCar, R, C, I, 366.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Ann L. Carr, D, C, I, 353.

n Justice — Vote for One

Michael N. Gilliland, R, C, I, 357.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Lori Clovis, D, 111.

Gerald P. Maerten, R, C, I, 287.

Joseph M. Noll, R, 304.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Daniel E. Zawatski, D, W, 172.

Theodore Mascho, R, C, I, 260.

HUMPHREY

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Carrie L. Childs, R, 102.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

David R. Moshier, R, 98.

Joshua J. Freundschuh, R, 95.

ISCHUA

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Jeffrey S. Goodyear, R, C, I, 128.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Kelle J. Brisky, R, C, I, 125.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Thomas P. Delaney, D, R, C, I, 131.

Harriet E. Emmons, R, C, I, 116.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Richard M. Michael, Jr., D, R, C, I, 122.

n Tax Collector — Vote for One

Julie A. McConnaughey-Goodyear, R, C, I, 132.

LEON

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Fredrick S. Filock, R, 163.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Sheila M. Fiebelkorn, D, R, 195.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Douglas A. Keppel, Sr., D, R, 175.

Lynn C. Milliman, R, 174.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Joel A. Fiebelkorn, R, 136.

Rodney A. Overturf, LW, 83.

LITTLE VALLEY

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Peter E. Wrona, R, C, I, 298.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Susan J. Koch, D, R, C, I, 342.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

David A. Shinners, R, C, I, 311.

Phillip J. Gross, R, C, I, 284.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Thomas J. Crouse, D, R, C, I, 340.

LYNDON

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Carol A. Evans, D, 121.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Frank V. Puglisi, D, 117.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Clifford A. Evans, D, 112.

Paul Knapic, D, 103.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

George Schneider, Jr., D, 114.

MACHIAS

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Stephen J. Cornwall, R, 376.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Pamela M. Boehmer, R, C, I, 418.

n Justice — Vote for One

Denise M. Richards, R, C, I, 412.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Robert K. Green, Jr., R, 352.

Frank E. Bork, R, C, I, 397.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Charles R. Furman, D, 86.

Timothy J. Byroads, R, C, I, 335.

MANSFIELD

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Robert C. Keis, Sr., R, 135.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Betty Jane Horning, R, 151.

n Justice — Vote for One

Dale W. Baldwin, R, 146.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Robert A. Schmidt, R, 137.

Nancy R. Meeder, R, 136.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Bradley D. Hurley, R, 138.

NAPOLI

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Joe E. Winsor, Jr., R, 225.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Victoria L. Bedell, D, R, 243.

n Justice — Vote for One

Randy J. Marsh, R, 231.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Michelle R. Clinger, D, 49. (DEM) 49 9.98%

Daniel T. Martonis, R, C, 184.

Robert K. Bedell, D, 50.

John B. Adams, R, C, 208.

n Councilmen to fill in Vacancy — Vote for One

Catherine L. Bockheim, R, 197.

NEW ALBION

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Patrick J. Murphy, R, 285.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Sherry Lynn Rupp, R, 299.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Cynthia L. Eaton, D, 157.

John T. Ridall, R, 245.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

David B. Rupp, R, 293.

OLEAN

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

John R. Artlip, R, 297.

Scott T. Zink, R, 302.

OTTO

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Brenda S. Mallaber, D, 62.

Paul A. Stang, R, 141.

PERRYSBURG

n Supervisor — Vote for One

James R. Stuhr, D, 138.

Jennifer Dabolt, R, C, I, 281.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Tamara A. Utley, R, C, I, 386.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Dennis K. Parker, R, C, I, 344.

Michael H. Becker, R, C, I, 348.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Daniel V. Stang, R, C, I, 367.

PERSIA

n Supervisor — Vote for One

John T. Walgus, R, C, I, 334.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Denisse M. Trumpore, R, C, I, 348.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Theresa A. Girome, R, 294.

Seth H. Howard, R, 292.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Daniel H. Ackley, R, I, 332.

PORTVILLE

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Timothy D. Emley, R, 594.

n Justice — Vote for One

Judy A. McClain, R, 603.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Todd D. Johnson, R, 552.

Thomas B. Rowe, R, 567.

RANDOLPH

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Dale S. Senn, R, C, I, 519.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Amber R. Frame, D, W, 299.

Robert W. Learn, R, C, I, 466.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Cody L. Uhl, R, C, I, 576.

RED HOUSE

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Tamara A. Booth, R, 9.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Nancy J. Schaal, R, 8.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Lindsay K. Brown, R, 8.

Veronica A. Weber, R, 7.

n Councilman to fill vacancy — Vote for One

Clifford E. Schaal, R, 7.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Brian R. Booth, R, 9.

SALAMANCA

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

R. Wayne Riddle, R, 111.

Ann Marie Biscup, R, 115.

SOUTH VALLEY

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Heather M. Lamberson, D, R, 77.

n Justice — Vote for One

Joseph H. MacQueen, III, R, 64.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Michael Mucikowsky, D, R, 74.

Richard W. Matter, R, 57.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Warren R. Thomas, R, 65.

YORKSHIRE

n Supervisor — Vote for One

Marcia J. Spencer, D, R, C, I, 580.

n Clerk — Vote for One

Heather A. Tomes-Fronk, R, 485.

n Justice — Vote for One

Lynn R. Guertin, R, C, I, 538.

Grant M. Appell, R, 428.

n Councilmen — Vote for any Two

Teresa Hewitt, R, C, I, 529.

Bradley W. Regan, R, C, I, 526.

n Highway Superintendent — Vote for One

Christopher B. Lexer, R, C, I, 573.

