EAST OTTO — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it is investigating a fatal fire that occurred last weekend in East Otto.
The July 20 blaze at 9774 N. Otto Road was reported by a 911 call just before 9 p.m. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Deputies said one deceased victim was found inside the heavily damaged home, but that foul play is not suspected. However, they added the fire is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
The deceased’s name will not be released until after an official identification is made and all family members are notified, deputies said.
9774 N. Otto Road is located along a rural route between Zoar Valley and East Otto State Forest.