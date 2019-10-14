LITTLE VALLEY — Officials are looking for feedback on the proposed Cattaraugus County Shared Services Plan.
A public hearing will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the legislative chamber on the third floor of the County Center. The hearing is seeking comments on shared services plans for 2020 involving the county and more than 30 municipalities.
Last month the county and participating municipalities shared $930,000 in state aid to bolster shared services ranging from highway purchases to property assessment. The plan will also allow municipalities to piggyback on county and state bids.
IN ADDITION, legislative committees will discuss a resolution proposed by members of the Labor Relations Committee to create four new positions in the public defender’s office. The positions, all full-time, include an assistant public defender, two law graduates and a social worker.
The resolution has been referred to the County Operations/Public Safety Committee and the Finance Committee, where Public Defender Darryl Bloom will make presentations. State grants are expected to pay for the new positions.
Another resolution would authorize an agreement with four school districts to place probation officers in their facilities at no cost under a new School-Based Probation Program.
County Operations and Public Safety Committee Chairman Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda, and Deputy Chairman John Padlo, D-Olean, are sponsors of the resolution which would authorize probation officers in schools at Olean, Salamanca, Cattaraugus-Little Valley and Pioneer.
The School-Based Probation Program will provide for more effective monitoring of juvenile offenders, leading to increased opportunities for positive adjustment with juvenile probationers, according to the resolution.
Klancer and Padlo are sponsors of another resolution to contract with CH2M Hill BWXT West Valley LLC for on-site law enforcement services for $182,083. The sheriff’s office stations a full-time officer at the West Valley Demonstration Project site. The contract expired Sept. 30.
The leadership of the Development and Agriculture Committee are sponsors of a resolution to expand the Cattaraugus County Consolidated Agriculture District.
Legislator Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, chairman and Vice Chairman David Koch, D-Salamanca, are calling for the addition of agricultural parcels in Machias and Allegany to the combined Agricultural District.
Both parcels requested inclusion during the 30-day inclusion period last month.