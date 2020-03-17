Cattaraugus County senior dining sites closing; meals to be delivered

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s 12 senior dining sites will close effective today due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Department of the Aging Director Cathy Mackay spoke to seniors eating lunch at the Olean Senior Center to tell them plans are being made to get meals to them by Meals on Wheels deliveries for the foreseeable future.
Only about a dozen people were at the daily lunch at the John Ash Center on North Barry Street. There are usually many more. Mackay commented that many seniors had already begun their self-isolation.
Mackay told seniors they should look out for a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Take your temperature every morning she urged.
“Call your doctor if you have the symptoms,” Mackay said. “Don’t get up and go to the emergency room. The chances are you will get it or spread it.” Doctors will make recommendations on who should get tested.
New Meals on Wheels deliveries probably won’t start until at least Wednesday, Mackay said. “We must stay 6 feet away. They will knock on your door and stand back. They want to make sure you are OK.”
Meals on Wheels delivery people will wash their hands before their route and use hand sanitizer. Some may use gloves or other protective gear. Many Meals on Wheels delivery people are over 60 themselves.
“We’re asking (older) people not to go to the store right now,” Mackay said. Those who do not have others who can do their shopping for food, medicine, toilet paper and soap should contact the Department of Aging at 373-8032.
“We haven’t done this before, but we will start delivering items to people,” Mackay said. “I don’t want someone who is 75 with asthma going out shopping if you need supplies and have no other way to get them.”
Mackay said the Department of Aging also plans to increase the frequency of their phone calls to senior to reassure them and help them feel less isolated. “You will see an increase in our calls,” she told the seniors.
“While you are home, open your door and get 5 minutres of fresh air,” Mackay said. “Sunshine and fresh air will help you stay healthy and you will feel better.”
Mackay said, “If you feel too isolated, call our office for some friendly reassurance. Things will be OK.”
The Department of Aging director said the dining sites would be closed at least through the end of the month, maybe longer.
“I can’t say how long they will be closed,” she said. “You are going to see cases in Cattaraugus County. It will get worse before it gets better.”
She added: “If you need anything, call me. Stay home and stay safe. I’ll bring you toilet paper.”
Mackay said. “We’re in for some rough times, economically. The more we overreact now, the sooner it will be over. I foresee it being for a couple of months.”
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello attended the senior lunch Monday to warn seniors that at times like this, people will telephone and try to scam them. “Don’t fall for these calls,” he said.