Cattaraugus County Legislature to reorganize on Wednesday

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Legislature will meet Wednesday to reorganize for 2020 with Republicans controlling all but one of the 17 seats.
The 16-member Republican caucus selected two-term Legislator Howard VanRensselaer of Randolph as chairman succeeding James J. Snyder, R-Olean, who was term-limited and retired at the end of December.
VanRensselaer is expected to announce committee assignments and other appointments later this month in time for committee meetings the first week in February.
Also named Dec. 11 were Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, vice chairman and Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, majority leader; Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, assistant majority leader and newcomer Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, majority whip.
As the lone Democrat David Koch of Salamanca will serve as minority leader.
Prior to the reorganization meeting at 4 p.m., county lawmakers will meet in executive session to discuss the appointment of a new county attorney. That meeting will start at 2:15 p.m. in the large committee room on the third floor of the County Center.
County Attorney Thomas Brady had expressed a desire late last year to step down as county attorney. He was appointed last year after the resignation of County Attorney Eric Firkel.
Two current members of the county attorney’s office, Stephen Miller, supervising Social Services attorney and Wendy Peterson, assistant county attorney have expressed interest in the post, along with Gerald O’Connor and Ashley Milliman, according to VanRensselaer.
Nine of the legislators who will be sworn in Wednesday by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz are returning legislators, yet only five were on the county legislature five years ago. The legislative terms are for four years, with a limit of three consecutive terms.
Legislators receive $12,481 a year in salary plus fringe benefits including the county’s self-insured health insurance, which like other county employees, they pay a portion of the cost.
The county legislature chairman receives $23,710 a year and the vice chairman, majority and minority leaders each receive $13,729 annually.