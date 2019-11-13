LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature committees got their first detailed look Tuesday at a planned quarter-billion-dollar budget for 2020.
The Labor Relations and Human Services committees, both chaired by Majority Leader Donna Vickman, R-Farmersville, made only minor changes in the tentative $250.6 million budget.
Two nursing home employees who had planned to retire changed their plans, county Administrator Jack Searles reported. Their vacant positions were among a dozen jobs being abolished in the budget.
The change will not alter the proposed $55.4 million tax levy. It is expected the added costs will come from the contingency line or fund balance.
Three more committees — Development and Agriculture, County Operations/Public Safety and Public Works — will review portions of the tentative budget they oversee on Thursday. Public Works, chaired by Vergilio “Dick” Giardini, D-Allegany, will also review a five-year Capital Program distributed last week.
The 2020 capital program totals more than $16 million, with $12.5 million for roads, bridges and culverts. Another $3.7 million has been set aside for buildings and grounds projects, and another $100,000 for watershed dams.
The five-year Capital Program calls for $12.9 million for roads, bridges and culverts in 2021, $13.3 million in 2022, $13.7 million in 2023 and $14.1 million in 2024.
To pay for the work, officials expect to sell bonds worth $18.8 million in 2021, $15.3 million in 2022, $15.5 million in 2023 and $15.4 million in 2024.
The 2020 Capital Program proposes using $495,500 in local funds for the bridge program along with just over $2 million in available funds to replace Leon Bridge 8 on County Road 6, and Leon 40 on Dredge Road. Another $340,000 would be used for painting seven bridges. Also proposed is $200,000 for two New Albion culverts on County Road 5. Those funds are available and are not included in the budget.
The 2020 Bridge Construction Program calls for $2.6 million in construction, with $360,000 from the 2020 budget. A bridge on County Road 26 in Hinsdale is set to be replaced with $40,000 in available funds and $2.3 million from the 2020 budget. A bridge on Mill Street in Yorkshire will see a deck replacement, with $305,000 set aside for planning. Another $75,000 is set aside in the budget for the design work on three other bridge decks.
Three county-designed and built bridges are also budgeted: Mansfield Bridge 50 on Hinman Hollow Road, Hinsdale Bridge 50 on County Road 19 and Leon Bridge 11 on County Road 6. The three bridges total cost is $745,000, of which $100,000 will come from the 2020 budget.
The total bridge program costs are $6.3 million, $3.2 million from the 2020 budget.
Planned 2020 road projects total $4.6 million:
- County Road 13 in the towns of Mansfield and Otto, $850,000.
- County Road 21 in the towns of Farmersville, Freedom and Yorkshire, $1.5 million.
- County Road 75, town of East Otto, $775,000.
- County Road 32, town of Ashford (drainage), $200,000.
- County Road 63, towns of Lyndon and Fanklinville (drainage), $400,000.
- County Road 38, town of Great Valley, $810,000.
- County Road 89, town of South Valley, $90,000.
The Capital Program totals $12.5 million, $5.1 million of which is for roads, bridges and culverts. The 2020 budget would fund total program costs of $8 million, including $4.4 million for roads.
The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 to ratify the budgets approved by other committees, plus review other financial information.
The full Legislature is scheduled to vote on the budget Nov. 26.