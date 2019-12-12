LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder presided over this last meeting of the County Legislature on Wednesday.
It capped a 39-year public service career in the Legislature, 13 years of which he served as chairman — including the last two.
In Snyder’s honor, a bronze plaque was unveiled naming the legislative chambers on the third floor of the County Center the James J. Snyder Sr. Legislative Chambers.
A surprise resolution dedicated the legislative chambers in Snyder’s honor.
He asked in jest that there not be a roll call on the resolution and was given a standing ovation by legislators, department heads, friends and family.
“Is it adopted?” he asked as he made his way off the dais to the floor where he spoke.
“It’s been a long haul,” Snyder told those gathered in the chambers. “Public service has been part of my life. It was a big honor to be adopted by the Seneca Nation,” which adopted him into the Hawk Clan.
“I did the best I could,” Snyder said. “Right or wrong, I did the best I could.”
Snyder reminded his colleagues that he was the last member of the original County Legislature, having been elected in 1969 and seated in 1970. “When I leave here today, it’s the end of the original Legislature.”
He began his political career in 1962 when he was elected to the Olean Common Council, representing Ward 1. Snyder served from 1991-93 as White House director of Intergovernmental Affairs for President George H.W. Bush.
Many of Snyder’s family members attended the last legislative session in which he was honored. Snyder’s son, Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, is also a county legislator.
Snyder, like two of his colleagues, did not seek re-election because of a local law that limits county legislators to three consecutive four-year terms.
Majority Leader Donna Vickman, R-Farmersville, thanked legislators, department heads and administrative staff for their work.
Vickman also remembered some of the legislators’ deceased colleagues including Chairman Paula Stockman, William Weller and Richard Lamberson.
Olean Democrat John Padlo, who is also term-limited, spoke of the more than 10 years of service legislators have who are leaving this year.
Padlo urged the next County Legislature to take the funding from the Seneca Nation/New York State casino revenue sharing settlement — when it comes — to help install fiber optic cable for broadband service across the county.
He also urged the County Legislature to adopt a new ethics policy.
Snyder recalled working in the 1970s with Padlo’s father, Joseph Padlo, and with Maynard Timme, another Olean Democrat, who was father to Legislator Barbara Hastings, D-Allegany.
Democrats lost all but one seat in the November election. Salamanca Democrat David Koch was the only Democrat elected. Republicans will control 16 of the 17 legislative seats.
Minority Leader Susan Labuhn, D-Salamanca and Virgilio “Dick” Giardini, D-Allegany also were caught in the Republican landslide.
It was also the last meeting for two other Republicans, Vice Chairman Dan Hale of Portville, who was defeated in the Republican primary, and Robert Breton of Franklinville, who did not seek re-election.
