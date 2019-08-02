LITTLE VALLEY — A Delevan man has been sentenced to prison for having sex with a minor.
Robert S. Donovan, 47, of Delevan, was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to 2 ⅓ to seven years in state prison for promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, as well as two years in prison for third-degree rape, a class E felony.
He was also given 90 days for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony.
All the sentences will run concurrent.
The Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office previously alleged Donovan engaged in sexual intercourse with a person younger than 17; produced, directed or promoted a performance which includes sexual conduct by a child younger than 17; and possessed marijuana weighing more than 25 grams in January in Machias.
Donovan pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
In addition to prison time, Donovan will also serve three years of post-release supervision. An order of protection was also issued for the victim.
IN OTHER CASES:
Nichole Bartlow, 33, of Salamanca, was sentenced to three years’ probation for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pro
- secutors previously alleged Bartlow entered buildings to commit a crime April 25 and May 8 in Randolph.
- Allen D. Larkin, 31, of Salamanca, was sentenced to 1 ½ to three years in state prison for second-degree assault, a class D felony. Larkin allegedly got into an altercation with officers from the Salamanca Police Department June 28, 2018.
- Raymond D. McGee, 36, of Olean, pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery, a class D felony. Sentencing is set for Sept. 30.
- Candice M. Ussery pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is set for Sept. 30.
- Nikki L. Collins, 32, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to fou
rth-degree welfare fraud, a class E felony. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office previously alleged Collins concealed and failed to report income, leading her to receive $9,660 in food stamps. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15.
- Kyle E. Cooper, 26, of Salaman
- ca, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15.
- Robbie L. Wagner was sentenced to 70 days in Cattaraugus County Jail and $569 in restitution for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.