LITTLE VALLEY — The tentative 2020 Cattaraugus County budget due to be released next week will break the quarter billion dollar mark.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles said, “It will just break that mark.” The 2019 county budget was $243,387,000, just $6.6 million short of $250,000,000.
Searles who has been working on the 2020 county budget for months, will take the wraps off the tentative budget Wednesday afternoon prior to County Legislature committee meetings.
The good news, Searles said, is that the additional expenditures are largely offset by new revenues. “While there is a spike in expenditures in the tentative budget, there is a reciprocal spike in revenues,” he said.
The county administrator did not discuss the increase in the property tax levy in the budget, but said it will be within the 2 percent property tax cap.
Searles said the biggest challenges in making the budget related to public safety, health-related and revenues.
Several public safety issues were raised with the passage of bail reform and discovery in the 2019 State Budget. Also, Raise the Age, where 17 and 18-year-olds are separated from adults will also be fully operational in the 2020 budget.
“This will impact the sheriff, district attorney, public defender, probation, Social Services, Community Services and Legal Defense of the Indigent, Searles said.
Health-related issued range from increases in the county’s self-insurance health insurance program and increasing costs of medicine to the difficulty of recruiting in the health field, the county administrator said. “There are more jobs than there are trained people to do these jobs.”
The county is also better able to adapt to changes in revenue because several years of data allows them to modify the budget on the fly based on what is being experienced, Serles said.
Three days for budget meetings have been set aside by the county administrator.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Labor Relations Committee will begin its review of the 2020 tentative budget starting at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Human Services Committee at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, The Development and Agriculture Committee will meet starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by the County Operations/Public Safety Committee at 1:30 and the Public Works Committee at 3 p.m.
The Finance Committee will meet to approve earlier budget resolutions and review financial budgets.
The full County Legislature will review and ratify the Finance Committee’s actions on the budget when it meets on Nov. 26.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)