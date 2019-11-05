SINCLAIRVILLE — Kaitlyn Dahl dished out 27 assists with two kills to lead No. 2 seed Cassadaga Valley to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-8 win over Ellicottville in the Section 6 Class D1 semifinals.
Meghan LeBaron powered the Cougars (14-6) with six kills, six blocks and five digs. Heidi Williams and Grace Warsitz also chipped in six kills each. Kaylee Pattyson finished with five kills and two blocks while Brielle LeBaron tallied five kills and one block.
For No. 6 Ellicottville (7-13), Heli Kongats had six kills and four blocks while Allison Rowland marked four kills and 10 digs. Makenna Smith added three kills and six digs and Jenna Hadley had two aces, six digs and 10 assists.