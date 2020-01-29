BRADFORD, Pa. — Those who weren’t smiling on a cold, gray morning were soon grinning when they were nuzzled by four affectionate dogs.
The canines and their handlers at the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children annual breakfast on Tuesday are part of the new therapy dog program helping youths at court.
While the therapy dog program was introduced in October to help children attending sessions at McKean County Court, the dogs’ formal introduction to the CASA board, volunteers and the community took place during the breakfast meeting at the Bradford Club. The event also honored several CASA volunteers who have helped children through critical times in their lives.
The therapy dog program was introduced by Judge Christopher Hauser of the Court of Common Pleas in Smethport to provide comfort and affection to children in the courtroom who have been subjected to abuse or neglect. The program is the first CASA-sponsored therapy dog program in the state.
Dr. Donna Dombek, director of the teacher education program at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and a resident of Hinsdale, N.Y., heads up the therapy dog program. The program has six individuals and seven dogs that help ease stress for children, and adults, in the courtroom. Dombek also volunteers with her dog, Ellie May.
“I think it’s going magnificently,” Dombek said. “We began with Wednesday mornings because that was our goal. But within three weeks of starting the program we began getting requests from CASA for other days and times.
“People were actually requesting, and said, ‘‘I’m going to be there on this day and this time, will there be a therapy dog?’” she added. “We’re working great as a team — if the time comes when we’re not available to go, we just email each other and swap dates.”
Dombek said the program has allowed her to combine her loves of working with dogs and working with children. She also noted that “animal assisted therapy is growing exponentially” in hospitals, schools, libraries and airports across the country.
Robert Esch, CASA board president, said his group was founded in 2015 to advocate for the best interest of abused, neglected, dependent and other children referred by the juvenile court.
“Our goal is to provide a CASA volunteer for each child,” Esch said. “We train and support quality volunteer representation for children, and advocate for each individual child’s unique needs for a safe, permanent and nurturing home.”
Esch said volunteers “not only spend time listening to the kids they serve, they also reach out to anyone and everyone in the child’s life.”
CASA executive director Suzy Meyer-Page said the program has 30 active volunteers, but could use more.
“We currently have 20 volunteers assigned to cases and we have other volunteers who are available and waiting to be assigned,” she said, adding 50 children were served in 2019. In addition to the therapy dog program, CASA also added a new part-time administrative assistant and is preparing a Victims of Crime Act program site.
The therapy dog program has led to some positive outcomes, Meyer-Page said.
“I have witnessed children who appeared more comfortable in court, and with some of the children who talked with the judge and were in the courthouse for the very first time,” she said. “I’ve also seen the positive effects of the dogs while around adults.”
On another note, Maura Kelly, CASA representative and regional director, announced the statewide program, which supports the local program, is expected to receive $1.3 million in funds through Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget.
For more information on volunteering, or to make a donation, call (814) 568-2170, email to smeyer-page@mckeancountypa.org or mail donations to: CASA of McKean County, 500 W. Main St., Smethport, PA 16749.
