WESTONS MILLS — Construction is done and the furnishing will soon follow at the new Weston’s Manor treatment center for women, which also carries the new name, Willow House.
The two-story center, located behind the existing 16-bed Weston’s Manor home for men with drug and alcohol addictions, still has a few more hurdles to jump before it opens its doors to women in November, said Mike Prutsman, executive director of the Council on Addiction and Recovery Services, which operates the facility on Route 417.
On Monday, Prutsman spoke of the coming opening, which is hopefully just weeks away.
“All of our facilities operate under a license from the New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services, or New York State OASAS,” Prutsman explained. “They gave us the funding for the facility, but in order for them to approve us to have a license to operate the program there, we have to submit a policy and procedure manual and an operating budget” which has been approved.
He said the residential director, Carla Keirstead, has been responsible for writing the budget and policy and procedures, as well as overseeing the operation of the new house and nearby Weston’s Manor for men, renamed Hawthorne House.
In addition, the entire campus for both homes also has a new moniker, which is Enchanted Mountain Recovery Campus.
“We asked our staff to submit names for the facilities and that’s what they came up with,” he said, noting the two houses are named after native trees.
The agency has remained patient, however, since officials were first informed in January of 2017 that the state would provide funds needed for the $1.9 million women’s treatment center.
The two-story annex is expected to primarily house women with substance abuse issues who haven’t received adequate treatment in the area because of the lack of beds. The annex will contain five, four-bedroom pods, as well as counseling offices and rooms for treatment groups for a total of 20 beds. The treatment facility will offer three levels of care which are for stabilization, rehabilitation and reintegration for residents.
“Realistically at this point, once we hire staff and are furnished, we’ll be ready to open,” Prutsman speculated.
Other agencies have been anxious for the opening, however.
“We consistently have other organizations calling and asking when we’re going to open,” he remarked. “There certainly will be people from Western New York, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, but also from some of the other rural counties.”
Until the treatment center is opened, women are typically sent to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, or to facilities in Pennsylvania.
“The reason New York state had all these facilities built is so that people in recovery can be close to their support systems,” he commented.
Prutsman said clients can be in treatment for 30 to 90 days and sometimes as long as six months.
“It’s very client-centered, so we won’t push anybody out the door,” he added. “They will receive all their services on-site, it’s a more intensive service. They’ll get their counseling, medical treatment, medication and assisted treatment.”
Funding for the treatment will be provided by private insurance companies as well as Medicaid managed care.
Officials have reported that when the annex is opened, the entire complex will have 23 staff members on the premises, many of whom will be in the medical profession. A number of the staff will be employed to work with individuals who need to be stabilized.
He said the agency is now in the process of hiring staff who will include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, addiction counselors, residential aides, a cook/nutritionist and a medical director. Prutsman said clients will receive 24-hour monitoring by staff in the house.