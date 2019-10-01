OLEAN — During Rosh Hashanah services at Temple B’Nai Israel this week, and Yom Kippur next week, members of the Olean synagogue knew they were likely participating in the last of High Holiday services at the historic structure which is being sold.
Another special aspect of the services is Cantor Mitchell Kowitz, who provided Rosh Hashanah services Sunday, Monday and today, and will return for Yom Kippur.
Kowitz, who is studying to become a rabbi, had stated he was looking forward to the small Olean congregation as it would allow him to provide all aspects of the services after serving as a cantor in a large, conservative synagogue in St. Paul, Minn.
As Temple B’Nai has no permanent rabbi to deliver services, guest rabbis have been invited to the synagogue over the years.
On Monday, Temple B’Nai co-president Diane Balaban said Kowitz has been “very personable and excited” to be with the local congregation, in addition to delivering beautifully sung services.
“He has a nice voice,” Balaban said of Kowitz while preparing lunch for participants following services. The food, which is an important aspect of the holiday because of its meaning and symbolism, was also prepared by Dot Shulman and others following Sunday’s opening Rosh Hashanah services.
“You know in your heart that this will probably be the last time for this,” Balaban remarked while looking around the synagogue’s basement community room and its adjoining kitchen.
“But it’s not like were ending, we’re going to be going strong,” Shulman added, noting leaders, who include her husband, Dr. David Shulman, and Balaban, are currently seeking a new, smaller home for Temple B’Nai and its members.
During the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal meeting in August, it was announced that the Olean Community Theatre hoped to purchase the synagogue, which would become the group’s first home in its 40-year history. During that meeting, the board unanimously approved a use variance for the impending sale of the building to the theater group.
The congregation, which has much smaller numbers than in the past and doesn’t use the synagogue regularly, has looked at a couple of smaller places in the community that could be used for future services.
Balaban further noted that the “congregation is not disbanding, it’s just the building is not going to be ours anymore.
“I couldn’t be happier that it’s going to the community theater,” Balaban added. “You know that it will get used and people will still come in here.”
Another congregation member, Ira Katzenstein, said he appreciates Kowitz’s services and his musical abilities “very much.”
“Being a musician, music is good to hear,” Katzenstein said of his own talents. “Music is a part of religion, if you will … and it’s good to hear these kinds of melodies.”