ALLEGANY — Canticle Farm officials announced Monday that additional services will be provided to their customers during the market hours from noon to 6 p.m. today at the 3809 Old State Road facility in Allegany.
Officials said those who do not want to enter the market may drive up, beep their horn and staff will bring them a list of produce and other goods to select for purchase. Staff will then fill their order and bring it out to the vehicle for payment.
For those who are comfortable visiting the market, staff will limit capacity to eight patrons at a time. The market is open every Tuesday at the same time.