FREEDOM — Democrat, Republican and Independence Party leaders nominated candidates this week for the special election to elect a successor to Councilman Ann Marie Dixon.
Dixon, a supporter of the new wind law the Freedom Town Board approved at the urging of Alle-Catt Wind Farm developer, Invenergy, resigned effective Aug. 1 after casting her vote in support of a host community agreement last month.
The Town Board has not appointed anyone to Dixon’s seat. Raymond Feness is now the Republican candidate for the seat, while Democrats nominated Republican Dustin Bliss who has a transmission lease with Invenergy, and the Independence Party nominated Eric Dougherty, who opposes the wind project as currently proposed.
Feness, a wind supporter with a wind lease on his property, had come in third in the June 25 primary for nomination to two seats. Geoffrey Milks and John Hill, both anti-wind candidates will appear on the Republican ballot for the two seats with Democrat Brian Arnold, a pro-wind candidate.
“I have a good feeling about the election,” said Freedom United President Stephanie Milks on Tuesday. The group hopes to flip the Town Board’s 3-2 pro-wind vote, she said.
“It’s such a political mess in Freedom,” Milks said. “It’s confusing.”
The terms of Ron Ashworth, a wind supporter, and John Hill, who is anti-wind, are up in the election, along with the seat now held by Feness in the special election.
The seat of Councilman Jolene Esposito-Craft, also anti-wind, is not on the ballot. Nor is Supervisor Randy Lester, whose brother has a wind lease.
If Milks, Hill and Dougherty win in November, the Town Board would flip from 3-2 pro-wind to 4-1 anti-wind.
The wind law and community host agreement passed by the Town Board contains language that allows Invenergy to sue the town in the event the law is overturned.
Freedom United has sued the Town Board over passage last year of the town’s wind law.
The lawsuit claims the town did not follow proper procedure in presenting their wind law to the Cattaraugus County Planning Board, which later revoked its approval.