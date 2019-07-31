Undoubtedly, there’s some pressure on New York’s offense to perform in Saturday night’s Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
The Empire State, after practices for the 46th annual game began, lost its premier player when Pioneer’s Mike Rigerman reported to the University of Findlay (Ohio), where he will continue his football career at the Division II level.
Even with Rigerman, the New York all-stars still would’ve been tasked with executing an offense coach Jehuu Caulcrick said is “totally brand new” to all but one player — a pro-style spread.
Regardless, both states are usually trying to keep pace on the scoreboard at Bradford’s Parkway Field. The last six Charities Classic winners have put up an average of 43 points.
“The game is set up for a high-scoring affair,” said Caulcrick, Southwestern’s coach who starred at Clymer Central and Michigan State before spending time in the NFL with four teams. “So it’s good — I don’t think it’s bad pressure.”
Rigerman was the Big 30’s Player of the Year and Western New York’s Connolly Cup winner last fall.
“We were going to do the same offense with or without Mike,” Caulcrick said. “It would’ve been good to have him, but this is an all-star game, these other kids deserve to be there and have the opportunity to play. They’re going to do a great job for us at those positions. The only noticeable change is just a three-way rotation in the running backs, as opposed to having four running backs.”
And the backfield trio of Deter Miinte (Randolph/Frewsburg), Ira John (Salamanca) and Jake Peters (Franklinville/Ellicottville) has impressed Caulcrick.
“They’re all great kids, they’re very coachable, they love the game of football,” he said. “And also Alex Weakfall — the receiver from Olean — he’s a terrific kid, always has a thirst for learning. Whatever you ask him to do, he’ll go above and beyond.”
Caulcrick’s spread is the same one he’s used at Southwestern. The lone player familiar with the offense was a late — but notable — addition to New York’s roster: Alex Card. The Southwestern product was a first-team All-State receiver while catching passes from Cole Snyder, now a quarterback at Rutgers. Card had his best game against Olean, setting school records for yards receiving (222) and touchdown receptions (four) in a 50-20 Southwestern win at Bradner Stadium.
“He’s got a scholarship to go play college football (at D-II Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire) so he was unsure about (being able to play), but he got the OK to do it,” Caulcrick said. “The first day of practice was when he got the OK, so he reached out to us while we were at practice and told us he was good to go. It’s good to have the opportunity to coach him for another game.”
Instead of Snyder, Caulcrick has Pioneer’s Nick Rinker and Salamanca’s Zariah Armstrong at QB. They’re running an offense much different than the run-heavy ones they were used to in high school..
“Obviously it’s new to them, so you have to have patience once you’re implementing a new offense,” Caulcrick said. “But they’re smart kids, they’re competitors. It’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be fun to watch the final product.
“They’re excited, but sometimes you’ve got to wheel them in a little bit — go through your progressions, go through your reads ... Because sometimes in an all-star game like this, you can fall prey and fall victim to wanting to ooh and aah the crowd by just lining up and throwing the deep ball. Then it could turn out a different way that you don’t want it to be.”
With 20 players on its offensive roster, New York doesn’t have two full units to alternate series. It will use a three-player rotation at running back and guard.
In addition to Weakfall and Card, the wide receivers are Nolan Brink (Randolph/Frewsburg) and DeAndre Ahrens (Cuba-Rushford). At tight end are Connor Parsons (Allegany-Limestone) and Brian Wittmeyer (Pioneer).
The nine linemen are centers Martin Stonemetz (Wellsville) and Mason Pagett (Randolph/Frewsburg); guards Alex Pantuso (Olean), Lane Patton (Pioneer) and Brady Andrews (Gowanda/Pine Valley); and tackles Damion Ly (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Andrew Bernard (Randolph/Frewsburg), Nikolas Milks (Salamanca) and Matt Reisman (Portville).
“It’s an opportunity for these kids to play in an offense that they haven’t played,” Caulcrick said. “You look at our linemen, all the schools that they went to, it’s all run-oriented offenses, so it’s interesting for them to pass block and different things like that. It’s going to be different for them, but it’s fun, they have the opportunity to play in a different style of offense. Every kid wants to air the ball out, especially if you’re a quarterback, and receivers want to catch passes.”
