It hasn’t happened since mid-January of last season.
Early during that conference campaign, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost consecutive games to Dayton and Rhode Island.
And though the Bonnies have endured losing streaks since — dropping the first three games of this season and three-straight in late-January — the following remains true: They haven’t lost back-to-back games with a fully healthy lineup since that stretch over 13 months ago.
Moreover, Bona hasn’t dropped consecutive games in February since 2015. And if ever it was going to keep that streak intact, now is the time.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s team (18-10, 10-5), even with Wednesday’s disappointing home loss to Duquesne, still very much controls its own double-bye destiny, sitting in sole possession of fourth and only a game out of third behind Richmond, with whom it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.
WITH upcoming games against a pair of teams in the bottom tier of the conference, it now has an opportunity to regain some traction — and stave off the trio of squads that sit only a game behind — in its bid for the top four.
The first of those comes this afternoon when the Bonnies meet struggling La Salle (2 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, ESPN+-live stream) in another pivotal matchup inside Tom Gola Arena.
“Win or lose, the next day, we move on,” said Schmidt, when asked about his team’s bounce-back ability. “That has to be the mentality. You can’t have carry-over, you can’t have a hangover. You just have to worry about the next opponent, no matter if you won the night before or not.
“(We’ve got) the 24-hour rule. You go in, watch tape, be it good tape or bad tape, move on and prepare as well as you can for the next opponent, and that’s what you’ve got to do.”
BONA missed its chance to put the No. 4 spot all but out of reach with its overtime setback to Duquesne. But here are perhaps the two most straightforward ways to secure its place:
1. Win out.
2. Take care of both La Salle and Saint Joseph’s (this Wednesday) and hope for one loss each in the final three games from Duquesne, Davidson and Saint Louis. That way, it wouldn’t matter what the Bonnies did in their regular-season finale at SLU.
Bona has fared well away from the Reilly Center again this year, collecting 10 victories, including seven in true road games. The only Atlantic 10 teams with more are Dayton and Richmond, with eight each.
Given what’s at stake, today’s contest is every bit a “must have” as opposed to a “try to steal.”
“It’s really hard to win on the road, so any time you win a game on the road, you feel like you’re stealing it,” Schmidt maintained. “But we understand the position we’re in. You’re not going to win all your home games. We’ve got to go to La Salle as prepared as possible and play our best.”
TODAY, the Bonnies will get an Explorers team that sits tied for 11th in the A-10 standings and has fluctuated between dangerous and uncompetitive in Year 2 under former Villanova assistant Ashley Howard.
Aside from winning two of its last three, La Salle dropped one-possession road games to both Duquesne (71-69) and Rhode Island (66-63) and took Saint Louis to overtime before falling 77-76. A year ago, Bona needed a Kyle Lofton jumper with three seconds remaining to get by a La Salle team that still has a handful of the same players, 62-60.
Howard’s group, however, has also lost five games by 15-plus points and three by 25 or more, including Tuesday’s 74-49 decimation by Davidson.
Then, too, the Explorers (13-14, 4-11) will be without their best player.
Ed Croswell, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward who leads La Salle in rebounding (7.3) and ranks No. 2 in scoring (10 points), abruptly left the team with only three games remaining, the program announced Friday.
Prior to his sudden departure, Schmidt referred to Croswell, who’d led the Explorers with 11 points on Tuesday against Davidson, as “one of the best big guys in the league; you’ve got to do a good job on him.” But even without Croswell, La Salle — led by junior guard David Beatty (10.3 points) and senior guard Isiah Deas (10 points) — presents a challenge, Schmidt said.
“THEY’RE a fast-breaking team, they’re a 1-on-1 team,” he noted. “They space it out, they play four guards. When they shoot the ball well from the perimeter, they’re really hard to beat. We know it’s going to be a hard-fought game just like every Atlantic 10 game is.
“We have to be prepared for that — we are prepared for that. Now, we have to go out there and make sure we play well enough to win.”
How does Bona go about another bounce-back triumph and avoiding what would be a serious blow to its double-bye chances? By completing Schmidt’s trifecta (the Bonnies have surrendered an average of 77 points over the last five games) and making its free throws, he said.
“One of the reasons we lost against Duquesne was because we didn’t make our foul shots,” noted Schmidt, whose team’s two three-game losing streaks came without sophomore center Osun Osunniyi in the lineup. “You can’t miss seven at home, so our guys realize that. We’ve got to get better in all aspects …
“We’re still getting better, we’re still going to make mistakes, we’re still a young team. You’re going to have those bumps in the road. We want to play a 40-minute game, and that’s what we need to play against a team like La Salle on the road.”