AMHERST — For some fans, and perhaps even the players, this is still about revenge.
It was just over a year ago, remember, that then-Buffalo coach Nate Oats sent his infamous “be careful what you wish for” tweet after the No. 17-ranked Bulls cruised past St. Bonaventure, 80-62, inside the Reilly Center, a curious taunt given that Bona had won seven of the previous eight against UB, including all three under Oats’ watch, and that the Bonnies were missing two starters against easily Oats’ best team.
And in the aftermath, more than a few Bona followers were looking forward to this year’s rematch, when the Bonnies would get their crack at an ostensibly less formidable UB team, though one without Oats, who bolted after Buffalo’s run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for Alabama.
For seemingly everybody else, however, it’s become about two other things: Continuing an impressive winning streak, which has now reached seven games, and entering Atlantic 10 play with the utmost momentum.
BONA’S WIN streak is the third-longest of the Mark Schmidt era — behind stretches of eight- and 13-straight wins during the 2017-18 campaign — and tied for program’s longest in the non-conference since it joined the A-10 in 1979-’80. Currently, only five teams nationally have a longer active winning streak.
And that’s what Schmidt’s team will bring into its non-league finale — and certainly its toughest game since that stretch began on Nov. 26 against Mercer — tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, ESPN+-live stream) — against UB at Alumni Arena. Of course, its approach throughout these five weeks has remained the same.
One game at a time.
“They know, these kids aren’t dumb,” said Schmidt, when asked if the winning streak was something the team talked about. “But you try to just forget about what happened in the past. I think they’re playing with confidence, they understand what they’ve done, but it’s another game. Those seven games prior don’t matter … we have to play well (today).”
ON PAPER, it’s a Big 4 showdown between two evenly-matched teams.
Both squads enter the game with 8-4 records while, through Sunday, only one spot separated the two in the KenPom rankings (Bona was ranked No. 123 while UB sat at No. 125).
And though the Bulls lost a handful of key players from the team that went 32-4 and fell to eventual national runner-up Texas Tech in the Round of 32, including starters C.J. Massinburg, Jeremy Harris and Nick Perkins, and aren’t quite the same juggernaut, this is still a top-three opponent on the Bonnies’ non-conference slate, alongside Rutgers (No. 52) and Vermont (No. 80).
“Buffalo’s really good,” Schmidt said. “They lost a lot from last year, but they’ve got some veteran guys back who were in the fire before. They’re winners. They understand what it takes to be successful. They have really good guards, and that’s how you win.”
To Schmidt’s point, UB returned a pair of starters in guards Jayvon Graves and Davonta Jordan, the Bulls’ leading scorers this year at 16.1 and 13.8 points per game, respectively, and two promising sophomores in Rochester native Jeenathan Williams (now at 10 points per game) and Ronaldo Segu (9 points).
And, just as it was under Oats, Buffalo has largely been the same high-scoring team that has a way of imposing itself at both ends under first-year coach Jim Whitesell, an assistant under Oats.
ALL FIVE starters, including senior guard Antwain Johnson (11 points) and sophomore forward Josh Mballa (11 points, 8 rebounds) score in double figures. Moreover, the Bulls are averaging an impressive 80.6 points and 9.5 3-pointers game, numbers that rank Nos. 29 and 37 nationally.
UB, 5-1 at home, owns Top 100 wins over DePaul (No. 62, on the road) and Harvard (No. 93, in the James Naismith Classic) and has won three of its last four, including triumphs over fellow Big 4 rivals Canisius (82-73) and Niagara (92-72).
The Bonnies understand they’ll likely have their work cut out for them at both ends.
“They really push the ball in transition,” Schmidt said. “All four (guards in the starting lineup); whoever gets the rebound goes. So transition defense is going to be a major key today. They’re just a very aggressive team. They try to get the ball out and go.
“The key is to try to keep the ball above the foul line, try to get back in transition and force a five-on-five game.”
The 13th-year coach is also hoping to use UB’s board-crashing mentality against it, saying: “They send four guys to the backboard, so if we can do a good job on the backboard, we can get some easy baskets, some open jump shots. And then in the halfcourt, they’re very aggressive, so when they get into us, we’ve got to take care of the basketball.”
TONIGHT, Bona will look to make it eight-straight victories and get back into the win column against an opponent that, up until last year, it had essentially dominated under Schmidt despite the Bulls’ recent success in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bonnies have had nine days to prepare for the Bulls since their come-from-behind win over Middle Tennessee on Dec. 21, but also have to deal with the lull that came from their longest break of the season.
“It’s a little bit difficult,” Schmidt said. “They go home, you try to tell them to get into the gym a little bit — shoot a few jumpers. But in terms of conditioning, you take a little bit of a hit. So we got back on the 26th and had a conditioning practice. We’ve had three good practices since then, so we’ll be ready, we’ll make no excuses.
“Buffalo’s in the same situation. It’s just that time of the year, so hopefully we can go out there and execute the game plan and hopefully we can steal one at the end.”