PHILADELPHIA -- It has all the elements of a potential “trap game.”
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is three days removed from its biggest win of the season, a road victory over Duquesne in which both the physical and emotional levels were higher than usual.
It’s now three days from one of the most anticipated games on its Atlantic 10 schedule, Friday night’s ESPN2 showdown with Davidson.
In between? A matchup with last-place, winless-in-the-league Saint Joseph’s tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, ESPN+-live stream) inside Michael J. Hagan Arena.
At 8-3 (16-8) and, for the moment, in sole possession of third place in the conference standings, it would almost be understandable if the Bonnies’ collective mindset began to drift to Friday’s battle and everything they can still accomplish over these final seven regular-season contests. It would be human nature to need a minute to refocus themselves on the lowly Hawks (4-19, 0-10).
But no such effort is necessary, they maintained.
“I DON’T think so,” sophomore guard Jaren English said Monday. “We have a mature group of guys, we’re excited to go play Saint Joe’s. We’re not overlooking anybody. We’re going to go into practice today and work as hard as we do every other day. We don’t really look at their record and things of that nature.
“We’re going to prepare and gameplan for them just like any other team, as if we’re playing Dayton or another top team in the A-10. We’re not looking at Davidson right now, we’re looking at Saint Joe’s (tonight), and trying to get it done.”
Said coach Mark Schmidt, whose team has won four in a row and figures to be the favorite in all but one (at Saint Louis) of its seven remaining games: “I think our guys understand that we’re not good enough to overlook anybody. Saint Joe’s has one of the better players in the league, they play better at home than they do away. In order for us to win, we have to play our ‘A’ game, and our guys know that.”
PERHAPS the most compelling subplot to tonight’s matchup is who won’t be there:
Bona rival Phil Martelli, who was surprisingly fired last spring following a mostly successful 24-year stint at Saint Joe’s. This marks the first time that Bona, and its fans, will see a different head coach on the opposing SJU sideline since March 5, 1995.
And that’s because the Hawks are in the midst of a full rebuild under new coach Billy Lange, the former Navy boss who most recently served as an assistant at both Villanova and the NBA’s 76ers.
Saint Joe’s has dropped all 10 of its A-10 games, all but two by double figures, and by an average of 14 points. It’s coming off a 17-point loss to a 2-8 La Salle team and hasn’t won since topping “Big 5” rival Penn on Jan. 18.
There has been one big bright spot for the Hawks, however: Bradley transfer Ryan Daly.
The 6-foot-5 guard, statistically, has been one of the top players in the A-10, averaging 20 points (No. 1 in league), eight rebounds and four assists with an impressive 11 games of 25-plus points on the year. Daly is coming off efforts of 26 and 35 points against La Salle and Saint Louis, respectively, the latter of which helped Joe’s play the Billikens tough in a 78-73 setback. He hit an improbable buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime in Davidson last month before the Hawks fell 89-83.
“HE’S A huge concern and he can go off,” Schmidt said of Daly. “Everybody’s trying to stop him and he still goes off. But you can’t put all the emphasis on him. They go five-out, space it out, drive it. They have a (center, Anthony Longpre) that can shoot. Their (centers) are more like (power forwards), which is a concern because we don’t have those types of centers.”
In nixing the idea of an easy victory, he added: “They’re a team that, they haven’t given up. That’s a credit to them as players and a coaching staff. They’re a team that’s going to fight you. They’re hard-nosed … they do things a little bit differently that we have to be able to attack.”
Entering the final month of the season, Bona once again seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.
With a win, the Bonnies can match their best start in conference play under Schmidt (9-3, in the 2015-16 season) and move within a victory of the program record in that category (10-3, set by the 1982-83 squad).
They’ve proven they can win on the road, sitting at 4-2 there in league play. They still haven’t lost when Osun Osunniyi plays at least 18 minutes (15-0).
THE KEYS to that success this season? Schmidt’s “trifecta.” In conference games, Bona ranks No. 5 in the A-10 in scoring defense (65.9 points), No. 1 in rebounding margin (plus-6.8) and No. 2 in turnovers (10.8 per game).
Additionally, “we’ve gotten healthy,” said Schmidt, whose group is up to No. 103 in the KenPom projection, before adding, “we’re learning how to win. We’re rebounding the ball; that’s a huge key. We’re taking care of the ball, which is another key. If you rebound and take care of the basketball, then it keeps teams in the halfcourt, it doesn’t give them second shots.
“We’re a young team and we’re growing. The more experience we get, the better we’ll become. Our young guys are understanding what it takes to win. We’re still going to have our ups and downs. We didn’t play great defense (on Saturday against Duquesne), and that’s something we have to get back to.”