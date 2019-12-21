It hasn’t happened since 1996 that the Bills were still in a position to win the American Football Conference’s Eastern Division with two games to play.
But here Buffalo is, this afternoon in Foxboro, with a chance to keep alive its admittedly longshot chances to claim the division title that the Patriots won 23 years ago.
When Buffalo (10-4) and New England (11-3) meet at Gillette Stadium (4:30, CBS-TV, NFL-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), the Bills, with a win, would remain alive for a division title heading into the season finale.
The odds aren’t the best as the Patriots have been established as 6½-point favorites and even if Buffalo can conjure the upset, in order to claim the East, it must also beat the Jets (5-9) next Sunday at New Era Field while New England has to fall at home to Miami (3-11).
Still, the Bills are virtually locked into the AFC’s fifth seed (top wild-card spot) and figure to play at either Houston (most likely) or Tennessee when the playoffs open. Meanwhile, the Pats have extra inspiration as a loss in either of their last two games could knock them from one of the conference’s two first-round playoff byes.
BUT BUFFALO, which already owns impressive road wins at NFC East leader Dallas and Pittsburgh (8-6), would like to stem its nearly two-decades of futility against the Patriots. New England, since December of 2000, has won 34 of the 38 games including the last six in a row. And two of those four Buffalo wins – both in Foxboro – come with an asterisk. The 17-9 triumph in 2014 came when the Pats had already clinched home field throughout the playoffs and coach Bill Belichick kept most of his starters out. Then, in 2016, the Bills took advantage of New England quarterback Tom Brady’s “Deflategate” suspension for a 16-0 victory.
THIS SEASON, as has happened the past several years, there are those who maintain the Patriots have slipped. Brady, at age 42, isn’t the passer he was at 32, but he’s still elite. New England’s problem, offensively, is a dearth of quality wide receivers after Julian Edelman and the retirement of Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Still, the Patriots are averaging 27 points a game (eighth in the NFL) – Buffalo’s 21 per ranks 22nd – though seven of their 44 touchdowns have been supplied by the defense.
And that’s where today’s game will likely be decided.
New England leads in the league in fewest points (13) and yards (268) surrendered per game, tops the giveaway/takeaway stats (+24) and is second in opponents passing yards (170).
In those categories Buffalo is second in points (16) and opponents’ yards (292), 10th in giveaway/takeaway (+5) and third in opponents passing yards (191).
Still, the Bills’ defensive performance this season has gotten Belichick’s attention.
“They’re fundamentally very sound … they don’t make many mistakes,” he said. “They make you earn everything. We’ve got to block them, run good routes, get open and drive the football.
“They don’t give up a lot of big plays. They’re a good-tackling team. They pursue well.
“You need to execute a lot of good plays against them and that’s hard. Usually they’re able to make enough plays to stop the drive or get off the field, so (today) will be a big challenge for us.”
To which New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels added, “This is the best defense that we play. The challenge is incredible. We got to see them once this year and now we have another opportunity to prepare and play in an incredibly important game to our season.”
Of course, it’s also a huge game for Buffalo which has been fodder for the Patriots this millenium. Of the Bills’ 34 losses over that span, New England has outscored them by an average of 30-14 and only 11 of those games have been decided by one possession.
HOWEVER, after Buffalo’s sloppy, but close 16-10 loss to the Pats at New Era Field in September, which was decided by a blocked punt, there was a feeling the Bills had closed the gap on New England.
“I just think that we’re growing,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said. “I think we continue to grow each week. We’ve learned some hard lessons and there will be more. “What’s important for us is that we focus on the part that we can control and that’s playing our best football.”
But while New England has been a continuing obstacle, the Bills admittedly have a new outlook.
“We expect to win every week,” McDermott said. “That’s just part of the mindset we’ve tried to establish here. With respect to the Patriots, they’ve been well-established in this division for a long time and across the NFL for the obvious reasons. We (must) continue to take steps as an organization and to work on our quality of play and our fundamentals.”
Wouldn’t a victory over New England make another statement?
“It will be another win for us, we’ve got 10 and we’re looking to get 11,” he said. “I think our guys and the people of Buffalo understand (the dominance of New England). It’s been years since this team has been able to beat the Patriots and be in this position with the division looming in the balance at this point in the season.”
Are the Bills a better team than the one that lost to the Pats back in September?
“I thought we did some good things (but) certainly we didn’t come up with the result that we wanted,” McDermott admitted. “Overall, just too many mistakes against a good football team.”
But he added, “You (media) guys have heard me say this before. You want to trend in the right direction throughout the season, and I feel like we’ve grown. You’ve seen contributions from our young players that have grown and improved. (We’re) developing young players and getting a better feel for our personnel and how we’re utilizing (them).
“I think as a staff we’ve grown as well and how we’re working together as a staff (which) translates to on the field as well. We’re trending in the right direction and we’ve learned a lot through some adverse times.”