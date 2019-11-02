ORCHARD PARK — If the Bills didn’t learn a lesson from history – last Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the Eagles at New Era Field – they could be doomed to repeat it.
Buffalo, now 5-2, hosts its second-straight NFC East opponent tomorrow when the Redskins visit (1 o’clock, Fox-TV, 95.7 FM. 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
As with Philadelphia, which came into the Bills game with a 3-4 record and stinging from a 37-10 embarrassment at Dallas, Washington seems even more vulnerable.
The Redskins are 1-7, tied for the third-worst record in the league. But, after coach Jay Gruden – John’s brother – was fired after an 0-5 start (the five defeats by an average of 16 points), he was replaced by former Oakland boss Bill Callahan.
In the three games since, Washington got its first victory, a 17-16 decision at winless Miami, a gritty 9-0 loss to unbeaten San Francisco (8-0) and a closer-than-the-score 19-9 defeat at Minnesota (6-2).
This is a different Redskins team.
“I’M LOOKING for us to get back to our process and doing what we do and how we do it,” said Buffalo coach Sean McDermott of his team’s reaction to the Philadelphia debacle. “(We’re) going against a good football team. I know what the record suggests but you saw how they played the Vikings.
“We expect a good game and they’re well-coached (by Callahan). I have a lot of respect for him and his staff.”
Of his own team’s mood, McDermott added, “They’re focused on our opponent this week like every week. They understand what we’ve got to get corrected and how we put our process in place to get it corrected and continue to move our team forward.
“That’s what we did after the New England game (16-10 loss) going into the Tennessee game (14-7 win).”
But he also conceded his team felt a bit like the Eagles did after being hammered by the Cowboys.
“It’s a week-to-week league and the longer you wait around (to address a one-sided loss), you’re negative, you don’t move forward,” McDermott said. “In this league, if you don’t move forward it’s going to linger. It’s our job to address what needs to be addressed … be mentally tough and physically tough.
“There’s lessons out there all the time that we can learn from, and so, as it relates to football, there’s teams every year that go through adversity that are able to keep their eyes on the target and fight through it. That’s what I expect we’ll continue to do. There’s going to be more adversity, that’s what comes with losses. There’s going to be more challenges some smaller, some bigger, (but) I expect us to continue to grow through those.”
STILL, the Bills could easily be duped as Washington has almost across-the-board low statistical rankings in the 32-team NFL.
They Redskins are 31st in passing yards per game (176) and third-down percentage (25), 30th in points scored (12 a game) and average yards gained (261), 29th in red-zone touchdowns (40 percent), 28th in opponent rushing yards (138), 27th in penalties (62), 26th in opponent yards per game (378) and 25th in rushing yards per game (85).
But Buffalo has had offensive problems of its own.
The Bills rank 24th in the league in scoring (19 points per game), 19th in offensive yards (346) and 23rd on third-down conversions (35 percent) and passing yards per game (215).
“It’s hard to win 7-6 in this league,” McDermott said. “We need to score points whatever way that is. We’ve got to find ways to generate and sustain clean drives.
“Whether it’s a negative play, a penalty, a turnover, we’ve got to get that out of our drives. Easier said than done because that’s what usually causes an offense to stub their toe and that’s what defenses try and do ... create negative plays, try and take the ball away. We’ve gotta score more points.”
And much of the blame has been directed at second-year quarterback Josh Allen.
“We’re obviously not where we want to be,” he admitted. “We’re moving the ball well. We just have to finish drives. It’s a tweak here or there and we’ve gotta put our minds together and put forth our best effort. We know as an offense that our defense is going to be able to contain everybody, and we’re gonna have to put points on the board … that’s our goal.”
PUBLIC perception has made the Bills 9½-point favorites, but that seems too high considering road teams have won 63-of-119 NFL games this season (one tie).
When asked about the visitor’s success, McDermott allowed, “It’s probably year-to-year. Honestly, it’s nice to play at home. Overall though, you’ve got to play well wherever you play. That’s the key takeaway for our team.”
One circumstance playing into the Bills favor is injuries to three Washington starters.
Quarterback Case Keenum and tight end Vernon Davis are in the concussion protocol. Davis, who’s missed four weeks, could play Sunday, but Keenum is likely out and will be replaced by rookie Dwayne Haskins. Running back Adrian Peterson is nursing an injured ankle but the NFL’s sixth all-time leading rusher, at 34, has been playing hurt and figures to start tomorrow.
Buffalo’s two injuries of concern are rookie, second-round offensive tackle Cody Ford (elbow) and cornerback Levi Wallace who hurt his shoulder against Philadelphia.
If the playoffs started today, Buffalo would occupy the No. 1 wild card spot and after Washington the Bills are at Cleveland (2-5) and Miami (0-7) then home against Denver (2-6).
“I really don’t know who we play after this week … we’re all focused on the Redskins and what we’ve got to do in our stadium to come out with a win,” Allen said. “We know we haven’t been perfect the last couple weeks but the promising thing is we still haven’t played our best football and we know we’ve got the guys to go do it.”