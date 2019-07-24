OLEAN — 360RIZE CEO Michael Kintner wasn’t sure why his West State Street video company’s air conditioning unit, despite not having any leaks, was drained of its refrigerant earlier this month.
Now he likely has an answer, as his security camera captured a man appearing to tamper with the AC unit and “huff” the gas out of it Monday morning.
“This is a shock,” Kintner said Tuesday. “I find it to be pretty drastic of an individual to resort to doing that.”
Kintner posted the footage on Facebook and shared it with the Olean Police Department, who are now looking to find the man and speak with him.
The man might have also tampered with and huffed gas from the AC unit of a nearby oral surgery center. Like 360RIZE, the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western New York’s Olean office also reported Monday morning that its AC unit had been tampered with and drained of Freon, a common brand name for refrigerant found in AC units.
Huffing Freon from AC units is a well-documented — albeit dangerous — practice for adults and teenagers looking for a cheap high. The nearly odorless and tasteless gas can cause effects similar to that of alcohol, but can also damage the lungs and brain, and even cause death.
A 13-year-old Oklahoma boy died in 2011 after huffing Freon from an AC unit, while a 12-year-old California girl also died from doing the same thing in 2013, according to numerous media reports.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has mandated no new Freon-based air conditioners be manufactured or installed post-2010 due to the gas’ harmful effects on the ozone layer. The U.S. will stop producing or importing the gas altogether in 2020.
“I think that’s pretty silly if someone wants to do that to their body,” said Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky, who will review 360RIZE’s video and attempt to find the man seen on it.
Blovsky said he’s never heard of Freon huffing — let alone recall anything similar being reported in the city of Olean.
He added he’s not even positive what crimes he could charge the man with, but noted he could face theft charges for draining the AC unit of Freon. New York state public health law also outlaws inhaling certain toxic fumes.
The man’s alleged actions have cost Kintner several hundred dollars. Kintner said that after 360RIZE’s AC unit stopped working for the first time, on July 2, he paid approximately $400 to get it diagnosed and refilled with Freon.
The AC repairman informed him it was likely someone had tampered with the unit and huffed Freon from it because the unit’s caps had been removed, but Kintner said he didn’t have access to the security footage to confirm it.
When the AC stopped working properly again Monday, Kintner’s security footage showed the man tampering with it and breathing in the gas several hours earlier. He now believes it was likely the same man who tampered with the unit July 2.
In the footage from Monday morning, the man approaches and crouches down beside the 360RIZE’s AC unit and then appears to use tools to tamper with the machine.
He then sits down against the wall of 360RIZE and appears to use a tube or hose to suck gas out of the unit. The inhaling is audible on the video.
The man spent approximately an hour at the AC unit, from 3:32 a.m. to 4:38 a.m., according to Kintner.
Kintner said he has an AC repairman coming once again to refill the unit today. He then plans to seal the unit with refrigerant lock caps.
He added he hopes the man is found by police and gets help.
“It’s kind of sad, actually,” he said. “I just never expected to see it happen here in Olean, that’s for sure.”
Blovsky said police’s message to the man is, “Come into the station, talk to us, let’s just get to the bottom of this and let’s get you some help if that’s what’s needed.”
Olean police can be contacted at 376-5677.