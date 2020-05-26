CA BOCES named Cleveland Clinic 2019-20 Banner School

OLEAN — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES was recently named a Cleveland Clinic 2019-20 Banner School for programming and innovation in its New Vision-Health Professions program.
The Cleveland Clinic Banner Schools program recognizes schools that have gone “above and beyond” in leveraging community resources to advance student learning. To achieve this distinction, the New Vision-Health Professions program had to meet a series of “stringent implementation and participation criteria” that maximizes the student experience.
These criteria included student assessments, stakeholder surveys and program participation in a number of exercises, lessons, and challenges that are a part of the Cleveland Clinic curriculum.
The New Vision-Health Professions program at CA BOCES is a one-year, senior-level, highly academic program that allows students to explore the healthcare field while gaining high school and college credits. The program provides students the opportunity to learn basic medical concepts and provides exposure to many medical careers and settings.
The program also provides accumulation of up to 150 clinical hours in local hospitals/health care facilities. The Banner Schools curriculum was completed in addition to regular student programming.
Jennifer Militello, New Vision-Health Professions teacher, said the Cleveland Clinic programming creates an additional opportunity for student participants.
“Our students learn so much about the healthcare field through the college-level courses that we teach, along with the clinical experiences they see through the local hospitals and various offices they visit,” she explained. “The Cleveland Clinic Worldwide classroom adds so much to their experience by offering them additional opportunities like watching a kidney transplant or a heart valve transplant…and the chance to communicate with these surgeons about their careers and education.”
Bryan Pflaum, Cleveland Clinic Director of School Programs, said this year has posed unprecedented challenges to educational organizations across the country and around the world.
“The resolve, ingenuity and adaptability you have shown in response to COVID-19 were evident long before this pandemic, however, and have distinguished Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES as a 2019-20 Cleveland Clinic Banner School,” he added. “This award recognizes your noteworthy success in leveraging community resources to advance student learning.”
Scott Payne, CA BOCES District Superintendent, said that the recent award is a testament to the quality of the program.
“Our New Vision-Health Professions program prepares students for a variety of careers in the medical arena and to have a stamp of quality from an organization like the Cleveland Clinic is truly outstanding,” he said. “In addition, we are the only educational system representing New York State in this designation, so we take pride in our program success.”
Jim Schifley, CA BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Career and Technical Education Programs said that he is proud of CA BOCES program staff and the level of professionalism that they bring to the program.
“Andrea Hlasnick and Jennifer Militello (from New Vision) are outstanding teachers and I am glad to see their hard work and innovation recognized,” he added.
The Cleveland Clinic is a non-profit academic medical center that provides clinical and hospital care and is a leader in research, education, and health information.
As the regional leader in education services, CA BOCES offers state-of-the-art programs for learners of all ages and abilities as well as cost-effective shared services for 22 component school districts.
CA BOCES empowers students to achieve their maximum potential by offering a wide variety of innovative programs and support that include special education, career and technical education, adult and continuing education, technology support and instructional support services. To learn more, visit www.caboces.org.