HOUGHTON — Cuba-Rushford opened its 2019 season with a 25-9, 25-23, 25-11 sweep of Houghton, led by Kate Howe, who marked nine aces, three kills and 21 assists.
Also for the Rebels in the Allegany County League opener, Meghan O’Keefe had five kills and three aces, Cameron Shaw had six kills and four aces and Summer Mattison marked five kills and three aces.
For Houghton Academy (1-1), Sadie Noyes had a team-high six digs, Olivia Yin added a kill and four digs and Carissa HIlsher had two digs, one ace and five assists.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Bolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 0
BOLIVAR — Emma Murphy led Bolivar-Richburg (2-0) to a clean sweep of Hinsdale (0-1), 25-23, 25-11, 25-19.
Murphy contributed 22 service points, 10 aces and one block.
Also stepping up for the Wolverines, Kaitlin Grave collected seven service points and nine assists, while Gianna Nix had seven kills.
“We really put it all together tonight,” said Bolivar-Richburg coach Demi Elliott. “Emma Murphy was great tonight. Overall, we had a really good performance.”
NORTH TIER
Cameron County 3, Austin 0
AUSTIN, Pa. — Cameron County won three-straight sets (25-15, 25-15, 25-19).
The Lady Raiders (3-0, 3-0) were led by Hailey Hilfiger’s six kills and Reggie Goodrow’s 12 assists.
Austin (0-4, 0-4) picked up four kills and five blocks from Kylie Welsh.
Both teams are in action at home today, as Cameron County hosts Otto-Eldred, and Austin takes on Cowanesque Valley.
Coudersport 3, Galeton 1
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport overcame a sluggish start to knock off Galeton (25-22, 10-25, 25-8, 25-15).
Lauren Stimaker powered the Lady Falcons (2-1, 2-1) on offense with 9 service points, six aces, three kills and 25 assists, and added 10 digs for good measure.
Addie Myers had six kills, six digs, an assist, an ace and a service point, and Emma Saulter posted 41 digs, six service points, three aces and an assist. Paige Watson chipped in 10 kills, four service points, a pair of aces and a pair of blocks.
For Galeton (2-2, 2-2) Alli Macensky had six kills and a block, and Maddie Sanley added five kills. Kate Kalish had seven assists, and Cara Parsell added two aces and 12 digs.
Northern Potter 3, Smethport 2
SMETHPORT, Pa. — After taking two of the first three competitive sets, Smethport dropped the final two to give Northern Potter the win 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9.
For Smethport (0-4, 0-4), Hayley Durphy had 16 assists, two aces, seven digs and a kill; Mykayla Deyarmin 17 digs, seven kills, three aces; Bailey Fitzsimmons 17 digs and six aces and Alexis Schall had two digs, six blocks and 12 kills.
Northern Potter improved to 2-3 on the season.
Otto-Eldred 3, Port Allegany 0
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Mackenzie Wilcox had 18 service points and four digs to lead Otto-Eldred to its third straight victory with a sweep (25-21, 25-15, 25-12).
Jade Spinney added 10 digs and four kills for Otto-Eldred (3-1, 3-1), while teammate Haley Cousins added 10 digs.
Port Allegany, meanwhile, fell to 1-3 overall with the loss. Kalyn Naylor had 11 digs while the Shannon Curfman had four kills and four digs.
NON-LEAGUE Pioneer 3, Holland 0
HOLLAND — Pioneer picked up its first win of the season, sweeping Holland to improve to 1-4. Alyssa Kaczmeric took home player-of-the match honors.
Campbell-Savona 3, Wellsville 2
CAMPBELL — Campbell-Savona overcame a 2-1 deficit to rally and beat Wellsville, 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-9, 25-19.
Campbell Savona improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Steuben County League.
Brooklyn Stisser led Wellsville (2-1, 1-1) with 10 kills and four aces while Marley Adams had 9 kills, five digs and two blocks. Kaylee Coleman had eight kills, four digs and three aces and Keara Ludu had five kills and six digs.
Also for Wellsville, Jaeylen Knapp had four kills and three digs while setter Delayne Mattison had 19 assists and three digs and Mattie Buckley had 14 assists, three kills and two digs.
“Campbell-Savona is a very good team and in the final two games, their blocks were crisp and they were able to convert everything we threw at them the final two sets into points,” said Wellsville coach John Anderson. “Brooklyn Stisser and Marley Adams hit the ball well and our setters were outstanding, it was just a tough game. We barely beat them at their tournament last Saturday so we are looking forward to playing with them again.”