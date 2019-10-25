ALLEGANY — When Darla B. Busan decided she would run for the supervisor’s position in the town of Allegany, it marked the first time for her to enter a political race.
It won’t be the first time, however, for Busan to serve in a position of management or authority for an entity as she currently runs the warehouse at the Olean Food Pantry and has served in leadership roles at previous places of employment.
Busan, who has the endorsement of the Democratic and Working Families party lines, is running against James Hitchcock, who is on the Republican, Conservative and Independence tickets.
Busan spoke this week of her reasons for running for political office in a community she has resided in for more than four decades.
“I’ve never run for anything, and I guess probably my real reason for running is because I just love this community,” she said. “This is a place that Bob (husband) and I chose to live. (Bob) actually left his job he had when he was transferred someplace else so we could stay here and raise our family.
“I think I’ve been really blessed to have lived here 45 years, it’s been a great life,” she continued. “Now, I would like to be able to give back to my community and offer people some choices.”
She explained that many people who run for political offices have served for a number of years.
“A couple of us just decided we wanted to offer opportunities for a new face,” she added.
Busan said she has also given back to the community by serving on a couple of volunteer boards in the community.
“I guess it’s just where I’m at in my life now,” she said. “I’m happy to be able to give back.”
In her capacity as manager of the food pantry’s warehouse, she will be able to bring to the town board her experiences and acquired partnerships with service organizations, grocery stores and church groups, among others.
“I focus more on the problem and the solutions to it than who gets credit having done it,” she added.
Busan noted that she has written multiple grants herself, and said her husband is an “excellent grant writer,” as well.
“He helps me with grants for the food pantry and has actually done some of them himself,” she stated. “He has offered his services to me as a volunteer, so if I’m elected I’ll bring my grant writer with me.”
Busan said she has attended town board meetings the past couple of months to see how it functions and is operated.
“I am familiar with the structure and the issues they are facing,” she remarked.
Busan, who is retired from 20 years of serving in leadership positions at Cutco as well as eight years of employment as the Youth and Family director at the YMCA, said she admires her opponent.
“Jim’s a great guy and we’ve been friends for years,” Busan commented. “I would vote for Jim Hitchcock, but I say I’m not running against Jim Hitchcock, I’m running for Allegany.”