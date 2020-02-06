Matt Burke had a good experience playing in the now-defunct Cattaraugus County Exceptional Seniors baseball game “decades ago.”
In recent years, he’d seen the formation of the Big 30 Senior Basketball Classic and the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, held prior to the longstanding Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic football game.
“So I felt like it would be a great opportunity for me to start something for softball in the area,” he said.
So, beginning last fall, he set out to create the softball version of the notable postseason all-star games that have come to mark the Big 30 area. And thus, the Exceptional Seniors Softball All-Star game was formed.
“We have very good talent (in the area),” the Wellsville softball boss and reigning Big 30 Coach of the Year said, “and I’d like to start the game so girls can have the opportunity to showcase their talent and provide a memorable experience for the players, the coaches and fans, one last time for our seniors.”
BURKE’S original idea was to make this a matchup between Allegany and Cattaraugus County. He’s since, however, sent out an invitation to schools in Steuben County (and is still waiting on a response), meaning three counties could potentially be in play. As such, players wouldn’t necessarily be split by county, but rather in a way that would create two evenly matched rosters with competitive pitching and catching on both sides.
Coaches in each county will be asked to submit player nominations in the early-to-middle portion of the spring campaign. A committee consisting of umpires from the three counties will later review those nominations and decide both the player and roster selections as well the coaching staffs for each side.
The concept has been well-received, Burke said.
“I received quite a positive feedback from the athletic directors and coaches in the area,” the 1990 Archbishop Walsh graduate and former St. Bonaventure baseball player noted. “I also reached out to about 20 colleges just to let them know it’s in the works … so who knows, maybe we can have some colleges down to watch the kids.
“But the main goal is just to provide a positive, memorable experience. For some of these girls, it might be their last time on the softball diamond.”
THE inaugural Exceptional Seniors Game is slated for Monday, June 8, at Tullar Field in Wellsville (7 o’clock), with a rain date of June 9. The contest was scheduled for the week of the New York State Final Four to allow for as many local seniors to participate as possible. The only ineligible players would be those from schools who happen to advance to the final weekend.
The game, Burke said, is predicated on the availability of enough quality pitchers and catchers, meaning there could be years in which it’s put on hiatus.
Coaches will not be involved with the player and roster selection process.
“I would expect to get nominations early in the softball season and the next step after (we’d get those) is to determine how many pitchers and catchers are seniors and are available for the game,” Burke said. “Last year, we had quite a few senior pitchers, so it’s quite possible that we may start this but before it gets off the ground, we might not have enough seniors to pitch, and we might have to hold off a year.
“But either way, I just think it’s really important to get this in place because a lot of it really depends on, do you have a couple seniors in those key positions of pitcher and catcher.”
Following are some of the rules that would be in place for the Exceptional Seniors softball contest:
— The game will be nine innings unless a lack of pitching determines a seven-inning game would be more feasible.
— The idea would be to bat the entire lineup, including the bench, and lineups will be determined by drawing names at random.
— Free defensive substitutions throughout the game will allow multiple players to play multiple positions.
These rule modifications, Burke said, will allow opportunities for multiple pitchers to throw innings and position players to play different positions and get multiple at-bats.