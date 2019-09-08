EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Notes and quotes from the Bills’ 17-16 win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium before a sellout crowd of 78,523:
— Buffalo’s first of four opening half giveaways came when quarterback Josh Allen fumbled when being sacked by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins with defensive lineman Steve McLendon recovering.
The second turnover occurred when an Allen pass went through the hands of wide receiver Cole Beasley and was picked off by linebacker C.J. Mosley, the free agent from Baltimore, who returned it 17 yards for a “pick six.” Later, Mosley recovered an Allen fumble on a 4th-and-1 play. Finally, late in the first half, an Allen pass was deflected by New York defensive lineman Henry Andereson and intercepted by linebacker Neville Hewitt.
However, in the third quarter, Mosley left the game with a groin injury and didn’t return and, according to Allen, that made a difference.
“Fifty-seven’s a heckuva player, he does a lot of things for that defense as far as alignment, setting tone, and being a big-hitter guy,” the Bills QB said of Mosley. “So when he went out, it was kind of a game-changer as far as they didn’t have somebody (experienced) in the middle of the field to make all the calls and all their checks …”
— The Jets also logged a safety when Bills running back Frank Gore was tackled in the end zone for a two-yard loss by cornerback Brian Poole.
— The Bills’ first sack of Sam Darnold was recorded by end Jerry Hughes, who finished with 1½, the second by safety Jordan Poyer, the third by end Shaq Lawson and outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander shared one with Hughes.
— Buffalo’s lone takeaway had an asterisk. It came on the game’s final play as the Jets were lateraling the ball when it came loose and end Trent Murphy recovered.
— The Bills lost nickel cornerback Taron Johnson for the rest of the game to a quad injury in the third quarter.
— The Jets might just be in the market for a new kicker today. Kaare Vedvik, signed after he was cut by Minnesota in preseason, missed both his kicks, a 45-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, and his only extra point attempt.
— Buffalo’s starting offensive line was holdover left tackle Dion Dawkins, a team captain, three free agents – center Mitch Morse and guards Quinton Spain and Jon Feliciano – and second-round draft choice Cody Ford at right tackle. Buffalo’s other captains were Allen, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Alexander and long-snapper Reid Ferguson.
— Safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano each had a game-high nine tackles including a team-best six solos. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson topped the Jets with eight stops and a game-high seven solos.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the Bills’ first-round draft choice who failed to log a tackle during the preseason was credited with two stops and a quarterback hit.
— Inactive for the Bills were wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts quad), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), safeties Dean Marlowe and Jaquan Johnson, guard Ike Boettger and tackles Conor McDermott and Ryan Bates.
Blocking specialist Lee Smith started at tight end for Kroft.