SALAMANCA — The Seneca Allegany Events Center will present an evening of soulful blues and high energy rock on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. as Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band take the stage.
At 83 years old, blues legend Buddy Guy isn’t looking to put down his guitar anytime soon. He’s been on an extensive tour since February that has included co-headlining concerts with acts including Mavis Staples, Little Feat and Jimmie Vaughan. His concerts with renowned 44-year-old blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band began in June.
Guy, the genre’s most electrifying guitarist, is a multi-Grammy Award winner. He’s been listed in Rolling Stone magazine’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” has received a Lifetime Achievement Award, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.
Born in Lettsworth, La., Guy is an American blues guitarist and singer. He has influenced renowned guitarists including Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer.
His 2018 Grammy-winning album, The Blues is Alive and Well, blends the rich history of the blues which is where the genre is headed next. The title pretty much says it all and is his eighteenth solo LP and follow-up to his Born to Play Guitar, released in 2015.
According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Guy’s career broke wide open in 1991 with the release of Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues. The landmark release won him a Grammy and five W.C. Handy awards.
Top hits throughout his career include “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” “Heavy Love,” “Feels Like Rain,” “Slippin’ In,” “Bring ‘Em In,” “Sweet Tea” and “Blues Singer.”
“The future of blues may change, but blues is going to be rooted in people forever,” said Marty Sammon, Guy’s longtime keyboard player.
Renowned blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is an accomplished recording artist and spellbinding live performer. He’s one of the most talented and distinctive guitarists of his generation.
Shepherd has sold millions of albums worldwide, received five Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Keeping The Blues Alive award, and two Blues Music awards. He’s had seven No. 1 blues albums and several No. 1 mainstream rock singles.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band announced a new album, The Traveler, in May. Recorded in Los Angeles, it features vocalist Noah Hunt, drummer Chris “Whipper” Layton (formerly of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Double Trouble), bassist Kevin McCormick and keyboardists Jimmy McGorman and Joe Krown.
A fairly recent album, Lay It On Down, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, the Rock Chart, the Internet Chart and was No. 5 on the overall Top 200 Current Album Chart.
The Louisiana born guitarist and songwriter has sold millions of albums while having singles into the Top 10 and has forged ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has created since his teens.
Shepherd signed his first record deal at age 16 and launched onto the national music scene with the release of his 1995 debut album, Ledbetter Heights, which produced the radio hits “Deja Voodoo,” “Born with a Broken Heart” and “Shame, Shame, Shame.” Since then, he has established himself as a hugely popular recording artist whose live act is consistently in demand.
With television performances on shows including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” to features in Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Spin, USA Today, his musical career has been remarkable.
Shepherd and his band have recorded with such vintage blues greats as B.B. King, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Hubert Sumlin, Pinetop Perkins and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.
Devoted blues fans will not want to miss this exciting show. The concert pairs one of music’s most influential bluesmen with a blues-rock master for a night of guitar-driven enjoyment.