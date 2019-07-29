PORTVILLE — With technology making photography more accessible than ever, Pfeiffer Nature Center is inviting folks to develop their picture-taking skills in a natural setting.
This month, the center will host a Phone Photography class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8. Led by documentary photographer Adam Miller, attendees will take a casual photo walk through the Lillibridge Preserve property while learning how to take better pictures with their smartphone cameras. Miller will cover basic photography technique along with discussing how to use the phone’s camera and apps.
Organizers remind attendees to fully charge their phone prior to the program. The group will meet at the Lillibridge pavilion, 1974 Lillibridge Road.
The event is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is not required.
The program will be held in light rain but will be canceled under worse weather conditions. In the case of bad weather, check the “notes section” on the front page of Pfeiffer Nature Center’s website.
FOR THE MORE experienced photographers, the 2019 Pfeiffer Nature Center Photo Contest Show is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Lillibridge Preserve’s Chestnut Cabin.
“The Pfeiffer Nature Center properties are local natural wonders that provide unique and timeless photo opportunities,” stated Nature Program Coordinator Beverly Jones in a news release. “We invite photographers of all skill levels and ages to visit one or both of these properties to share their personal visual takeaways.”
Photos from Pfeiffer properties, no matter when they were taken, are eligible for submission. Pfeiffer locations include the Lillibridge Preserve and the Eshelman Property at 1420 Yubadam Road.
For a contest application and details, visit www.pfeiffernaturecenter.org.