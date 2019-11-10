CLEVELAND — Notes from the Bills’ 19-16 loss to the Browns Sunday afternoon before a turnout of 67,431 at FirstEnergy Stadium:
— The Bills got their first safety of the season when middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dumped Browns QB Baker Mayfield in the endzone getting credit for both a sack (his first of the season) and the safety (first of his NFL career).
Later linebacker Matt Milano logged his first.
Buffalo’s last previous safety was Oct. 21, 2018 at Indianapolis.
— The Browns only sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen was recorded by Chad Thomas his second of the year.
— Mayfield’s two touchdown passes ended the Bills run of 12 straight games, longest live streak in the NFL, of surrendering one-or-fewer TD passes.
— Buffalo wide receiver John Brown caught five balls for 77 yards and has now caught at least four passes for 50 yards or more in nine straight games, a team record. He was previously tied with Andre Reed.
— Former Bills offensive guard Wyatt Teller, drafted in 2018, was traded to Cleveland during the offseason and started on the right side for the Browns.
— Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll held that position with the Browns in 2009 and ‘10 under Eric Mangini.
— Browns backup tight end Stephen Carlson, a rookie from Princeton, is a native of Jamestown.
— Both cornerback Levi Wallace (team-high four solos) and safety Jordan Poyer, who played his first four seasons with the Browns, tied for the game-high with eight tackles. Browns safety Morgan Burnett also tied for the game high with eight stops.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the Bills first-round draft choice, saw limited action after being demoted from starter last week, and failed to make the stat sheet. Jordan Phillips, who replaced the ninth overall draft pick from last spring, was credited with one assist and one quarterback hit.
— Inactive for the Bills were running back T.J. Yeldon, wide receiver Duke Williams, safety Dean Marlowe, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates.
The only inactive starter for the Browns was defensive end Oliver Vernon (knee) who was replaced by Thomas.