ST. BONAVENTURE — Olivia Brown’s 20 points propelled the St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team to a 68-56 victory over Davidson Sunday at the Reilly Center.
Sunday’s win was the second straight victory overall for the Bonnies and third straight win at the Reilly Center.
Brown finished the afternoon 8-of-11 from the floor and a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. She also finished the game with a team high eight rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures for the Bonnies (7-17, 4-7 Atlantic 10) were Asianae Johnson with 13 points and Emily Calabrese added 12.
Davidson came out of the locker room after halftime and extended its lead to as many as 10, 36-26, with 7:17 on the clock after a Chloe Welch layup.
That’s when Bonaventure came to life, outscoring the Wildcats 21-4 over the final seven minutes of the third quarter. Johnson, Brown and Jurnee President each scored five points in the quarter, giving the Bonnies a 47-42 lead going into the fourth.
Davidson got back within one, 51-50, thanks to an Adelaide Fuller layup with 7:23 left on the clock.
The Bonnies then used a 7-0 run over the next two minutes to pull away from the Wildcats, gaining a 58-50 lead and forcing Davidson to call a timeout.
Ally Welling’s jumper with 3:30 to play cut the Davidson deficit to just four, 58-54.
The Bonnies would not let Davidson get any closer than that.
St. Bonaventure outscored Davidson 8-2 over the final 2:32 to clinch the win.
Sunday’s matchup between the Bonnies and the Wildcats started slow as the two sides combined for just eight made field goals in the first period. The Bonnies were able to take a 9-8 lead into the second period.
In the second quarter, St. Bonaventure and Davidson traded blows in a back-and-forth affair.
Calabrese made back-to-back layups to give the Bonnies an 18-15 lead with 5:48 remaining in the half.
Davidson countered with four straight points of its own to retake the lead, 19-18. A three-pointer from Cameron Tabor and a pair of free throws from Katie Turner gave Davidson a 29-24 lead heading into the break.
Up next, the Bonnies head back out on the road and visit VCU on Thursday at 6 p.m.