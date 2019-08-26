WELLSVILLE — Ten years later, it continues to reside in the back of his mind.
In October 2009, the Wellsville football team came up just short of a sectional championship appearance, falling to Letchworth, 20-15, in the Class C semifinals.
The loss was stinging. Wellsville had a lead for much of that game; it brought to an end its most successful campaign in years, one that included a 5-2 regular season record and a one-sided playoff triumph over Bishop Kearney.
Beneath the anguish, however, lie something much more important: the fact that legitimate change was occurring.
In five years from 2008-12, Frank Brown transformed a Lions program that had won just six games in the four seasons prior into an outfit that not only competed, but succeeded in the former Livingston County Division I. No, Wellsville wasn’t a powerhouse, going 23-24 in Brown’s initial tenure, but it left its mark, making two postseason appearances (and winning two ‘C’ Bowl titles) while avenging that ‘09 semifinal setback with the program’s first sectional championship in 2011.
“That made us stronger for the next time we got there,” Brown recalled of the loss to Letchworth. “We weren’t losing it (again) in 2011.”
From even before the Lions took the field in Gainesville that day, Brown’s intention was to turn Wellsville into a winner. Ten years, two coaches and a cycle of losing nearly identical to the one that took place before his initial arrival later, he’s in an eerily similar position.
Brown, following a six-year hiatus that included a one-season stint as the team’s defensive coordinator under Wayne Stonemetz, is back as the Lions’ head coach, in charge, again, of a program that needs resuscitation.
His ultimate plan, of course, is to win.
“We just don’t want to field a competitive team,” said the Philadelphia native, who’s inheriting a program that has gone just 5-35 over the last five seasons and 9-40 since his departure in ‘12. “I’m back here to win, and it’s just that simple. The kids are going to need to start believing about how to win, and how to practice and how to believe in themselves, believe in the staff … and this is infectious. And we chip away at it everyday.”
BROWN, much as he did the first time around, undoubtedly faces a steep challenge.
After building the program from top to bottom — Wellsville boasted a strong modified team and 50 kids in grades 9-12 by the time he left in 2012 — he took over a team that will have 30 players on the roster this fall … and just seven seniors.
He also has the task of lifting the haze off a Lions operation that hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2013.
But it’s a rebuilding project he’s eager to take on, and one on which he’s already laid the groundwork, from the restructuring of the youth program, to an involved summer session, including a quarterback intramurals, 7-on-7s and what Brown, who’s always taken an NFL-style approach to the job, refers to as “OTAs.”
His original effort to change the culture on West State Street paid dividends; the Lions went from 3-6 in his first year to 6-3 and the Section 5 semifinals in Year 2. He’s already begun to sense a similar difference in his second go-round.
“I want my players to have the mindset that they will not be outworked,” Brown said. “And once they buy into that concept of ownership of the program and some accountability, we’ll start making steps forward. And those steps that we’re taking, I’ve already been seeing that in the offseason.”
He added, reflecting on what led to success nearly a decade earlier, “Those guys knew they needed to be here. Because the bottom line is you want to win, and if you want to win, you have to put the time in. After our ‘08 campaign, when the kids started buying into it, everything was a lot easier. That’s what we’re building again, and right now, we’re in Year 1 of that.”
THE DECISION to leave his post in 2012 wasn’t easy, but it was one he made for his family.
Brown said he “loved” being the coach at Wellsville. Due to the effects of the recession, however, he was forced to return to Philadelphia, where his real estate company is based, “to kind of get us back on the map.”
Even after returning in 2017 (he served as the interim boss in the final game of that season after Stonemetz abruptly resigned), he wasn’t quite ready to step back in when the job became available again.
He still had “too many irons in the fire.”
Now that he’s able to give it 100 percent again, the time was right for his return.
“It was one of those decisions that I wanted to do,” said Brown, whose office in Wellsville is a mere three football fields from the school. “I made that decision talking to my wife and my oldest son. They both know — my son came through this program a long time ago; my wife is right by my side with everything we’re doing with the youth and modified and varsity and said, ‘go for it.’
“I was ready to commit 100 percent, and I haven’t looked back. We’ve just been looking forward, and we’re just trying to reboot this thing again.
