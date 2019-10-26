OLEAN — The fluffy, bright yellow marigolds and colorful banners created by seventh-grade students from Seneca Intermediate School contradicted the name of the “Day of the Dead” art program sponsored Friday by the Tri-County Arts Council in Olean.
The program, which was set up specifically for the young Spanish class students from Salamanca City Central School District, will be offered again to the community from 1 to 4 p.m. today as part of the Free Family Art Day. No registration is required, but children must be accompanied by adults at the event. Youngsters may also dress in costumes.
Tina Hastings, executive director of the Arts Council, said the Salamanca school group marked the first time students from the area attended a program in the organization’s new studio at its new 110 W. State St. home.
“They seem to be having a great time,” Hastings said of the group of adolescents. “We would love to do more of this, this is our first group in this new space, we’re really excited to have them in our new home.”
The students and teachers appeared to enjoy the program at four stations set up for creating paper marigolds, painted sugar skull ornaments, masks and papel picado banners. Arts Council member Jennifer Karash-Eastman organized the event for the organization and community.
Hastings said the Arts Council welcomes other school groups and will work with the classes to accommodate budgets.
“We try to keep our costs low because we know public schools don’t have a lot of funding either,” she said, noting schools from Pennsylvania are also welcome to attend. “We’re happy to work with anybody who wants to bring their kids over and share with them a creative space, and also do a project with them.”
A student in the program, Cory Holleran, said he wasn’t misled by the Day of the Dead title and instead was taught by his teachers that it is a happy celebration in Mexico.
“It’s not a Halloween thing, it’s a celebration for people who have passed away,” Holleran explained.
Spanish teacher, Nadia Kohler, is from Mexico and said she wanted her students to have a hands-on experience with the Arts Council program that delved into the culture of her country.
Kohler said she was not only pleased with the program, but also “amazed with the building” that houses the Arts Council.
“This is my first time here and I am always looking to bring the learning out of the classroom,” Kohler said. “They can learn amazing things out of the walls of the classroom.”
She said the Day of the Dead celebration, which is called Dia de los Muertos in her country, is something she had participated in since childhood.
“The point is to give them as many opportunities to learn about culture and to learn about Spanish,” she continued. “This is to bring meaningful learning — the learning that they can remember beyond the classroom.”
She noted the significance of making paper marigolds is that they are known as the flower of the dead in her country.
‘These (flowers) are offerings you can put on the altar” to attract the spirits of the dead, she explained.
For more information on Arts Council programs, send emails to the Arts Council at info@myartscouncil.net or call 372-7455.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)