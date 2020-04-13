Football has always been a big part of Tyler Arlington’s life.
Growing up, Arlington could turn the radio dial to WESB and hear the exhilarating calls from his dad, ‘The Voice of the Bradford Owls,’ Frank Williams, who did play-by-play for the team from 1985 until he stepped away from the microphone last fall.
And once he was old enough to hit the gridiron himself, the former right guard and defensive tackle was one of the better players on Bradford High School’s 2003 team that beat Clearfield to win the District 9 Class AAA title and advanced all the way to the PIAA Final Four. Arlington’s play earned him a spot on the 2004 Big 30 Charities Classic roster.
So, it’s no surprise then that Arlington has found a way to stay directly involved in the game — doing so in one of America’s football hotbeds in North Carolina.
“I knew I wanted to stay in football somehow,” Arlington explained. “I looked at the coaching route and I considered that, but the hours would be tough. My dad officiated basketball and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll officiate football.’
“I went to the state website — it’s like the PIAA but for North Carolina — and I just looked it up and followed all the information and started that year.”
Arlington has made a name for himself in the officiating circles down south after moving there shortly after his graduation from Gannon in 2008.
The 33-year-old is currently a high school referee as well as an official for the Division II South Atlantic Conference, which features 10 schools from the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia.
And while Arlington has enjoyed that competitive level of football, he has his sights set on the ladder’s next rung: Becoming a Division I ref.
“The NFL would be my dream, but I’m hoping to get to D-I within the next five years,” he said. “That’s my personal goal.”
TO DO SO, Arlington — and anyone aspiring to reach that level, especially in an area of the country where football is still so ingrained in its culture — has to put in the work, and lots of it.
“You’re pretty much doing stuff nine months out of the year even though the football season is like three-and-a-half or four months,” Arlington said.
“Honestly, our season starts right around this time, really at the beginning of March, and we start doing college rules clinics, we meet up with college officials from all levels and really just watch a lot of video and do rules questions and scenarios.”
In Arlington’s conference, officials are required to take a 10-question quiz every two weeks in the offseason and watch videos detailing different scenarios.
The months of May and June — this year being at the mercy of the coronavirus pandemic — are usually some of the most important times for aspiring D-I refs. Camps and scrimmages are “really the way you move up and get noticed,” Arlington said.
And although the spring and summer work puts the officials on the map, they are watched even more carefully once the games start to count for real in the fall.
“Every game we (work), we will have an observer,” Arlington said. “He would be somebody who’s been an official for a long time and he’s a reputable guy but he’s older and can’t work on the field anymore — he works underneath the supervisor of officials and observes the whole crew from the game and he’ll go back and watch film and then we’ll get graded.”
Arlington’s marks have allowed him to attend both SEC and ACC camps and work the UNC-Charlotte spring game.
WHILE THE name recognition — and the money — are more prevalent at the college level, Arlington is still a fixture under the Friday Night Lights, as well.
Arlington’s top achievement to date was getting nominated to work last year’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the longest running high school football all-star game in the country that pits the best players from South and North Carolina against each other.
The game, which was held at Wofford College in Spartanburg on December 21, was broadcast on ESPN, and has in the past featured current NFL stars like A.J. Green, Keenan Allen and Jadeveon Clowney.
“It was an honor, honestly,” said Arlington, who served as the back judge for the contest. “That game is very prestigious. Not only for players, but to get nominated as an official is an honor and I was pretty lucky to be selected.”
Arlington said that he wouldn’t be surprised to see several of the players from this year’s game go on to star at the college or NFL ranks. It’ll continue what has become a somewhat regular occurrence for Arlington, who says that he routinely flips on the television and will recognize a name from the past.
“I’ve seen so many kids now that have either excelled in college or the NFL and I got to watch them; it’s crazy,” he said. “It’s really cool to watch football on a Sunday and see a kid’s name and you’re like, ‘Holy crap, I had his games in middle school or high school or college.’”
ARLINGTON, who works at Energizer Battery in Asheboro and lives with his wife and 15-month-old son, says that despite the change of scenery, high school football in the Tar Heel State is very similar to what he experienced growing up in Bradford.
“On the outskirts of Charlotte, you have a lot of smaller towns. Just like Bradford, it’s the only thing to do on a Friday night and everybody’s there. Even the visiting team travels real well,” he explained. “In Bradford you have to go (far) to DuBois, Punxsy, St. Marys for games. Around here, if you have to travel over an hour for anything other than a playoff game, it’d be rare.”
“The small towns make it an awesome atmosphere.”
Arlington admits that his schedule has slowed down substantially from when he first started to officiate, which sometimes featured as many as eight or nine games a week split between middle school, junior varsity and varsity.
And working those games at the lower levels made Arlington realize why there is currently a nationwide officiating shortage.
“The younger levels, they can get pretty brutal … just how you’re treated by some of the players and coaches,” he said. “I think it just turns them off and they realize that it’s not worth it.”
At his current level, however, Arlington has felt respected by the players and coaches in the South Atlantic Conference, making his Saturdays all the more enjoyable.
“At the D-II level, the coaches and players realize that (the refs) play such a small role in the game and they try to talk to us,” he said. “They communicate a lot better at that level and they get paid big money.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into (officiating), but it’s a lot of fun.”
Anthony Sambrotto