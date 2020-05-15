BRADFORD, Pa. — With the stay-at-home order lifted and businesses in McKean County gradually being allowed to reopen, Bradford Speedway announced this week that it tentatively plans to start its 2020 schedule on Sunday, June 7.
The season was originally scheduled to begin with practice rounds this weekend, but barring any unforeseen setbacks — or any future changes to social distancing rules and regulations — Bradford Speedway now intends to begin its summer race schedule in three weeks.
“Nobody has (directly) told me that I can race, but nobody has told me that I couldn’t do it,”
said Dennis Cummings, who is leasing the track this year. “It’s a tough situation, obviously. We’ll try to see what happens and if we can do it, but right now we are going to try to go ahead with that date.”
Cummings, who is leasing the track from owner Norm Asel for the season, said that the venue has shed the “Old” from its name and will go by just Bradford Speedway for 2020.
Cummings has raced for the past decade or so at various tracks, winning multiple championships and helping to manage places such as Freedom Speedway in Delevan.
“I like to do what I can to help racers out,” he said. “I sponsor racers at different tracks and that’s what I’m here for now: To give racers a place to race.”
AS FOR that targeted June 7 start date, socially distanced precautions are already in place.
Most notably, everyone will have their temperature checked at the gate. Once inside, fans will be required to wear a mask and sit at least six feet apart in the bleachers with tape signaling the right space between each spectator. Once the bleachers are filled, remaining fans will be asked to watch the races in their vehicles from the field across the street from the track.
“I’m hoping that we can get through this and be alright with it,” Cummings said. “The last thing I want to do is cause people to get sick. And we ask if you are sick to stay home.”
Cummings’ post on Facebook announcing the start date was met with overwhelming support, with nearly all of the 500 comments and shares praising the decision. Drivers have been receptive, as well, with Bradford Speedway giving most of them their first opportunity this season to race competitively.
“If (all of the drivers) come that say they are coming, I’ll have 300 cars there,” Cummings said with a laugh. “Everybody is so fed up with sitting at home … they are more likely to come now than in the past because they are tired of doing nothing.”
Once spectators arrive at Bradford Speedway, Cummings said things will look very similar to years past. He inferred that plans were in place for upgrades that included painting the walls but that “COVID-19 pretty much put an end to everything.”
ANOTHER major impact of the global pandemic for the track is that it’s lost nearly all of its sponsors.
That’s led to an increased price of admission with pit seating now $35 and grandstand tickets at $14. Kids 9-13 are $7 and children eight-and-under are free. Though Cummings admits that the prices may look steep, he’s hoping people will be understanding of the current climate and still come out to support Bradford Speedway.
“All of my sponsors are broke,” Cummings said. “Nobody has any money and the businesses are closed, so it’s hard. When people complain about the price, you just have to know that I don’t have any sponsors. We will get through it.”
Cummings is planning on making opening night worth the price of admission. Right now, he has a full lineup of races set with rush late models, rush pro mods, mini stocks, pure stocks and kids classes.
Carlin’s Chicken BBQ has also signed on to bring a food truck and the pits are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. to give fans a full day of racing.
“Everyone that I’ve talked to says they can’t tell me if I can or I can’t, but there’s no law right now saying I can’t,” Cummings said. “If we can do this, everyone is going to stay their six feet apart and skip spots in the bleachers with no shoulder-to-shoulder and we are going to make people wear facemasks. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I hope we can do this.”