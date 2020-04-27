(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on Bradford native and former Pittsburgh Pirates assistant general manager Kyle Stark. Today: A look at Stark’s career path and a detailed recap of his tenure with the Pirates.)
Kyle Stark experienced a little bit of everything during his 12 years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
There was the dismal start to his tenure, with an organization that had already put the wheels in motion on a rebuild when he was hired in 2007 as the director of player personnel that led to four-straight years of 90-plus losses and a 57-105 campaign in 2010.
Then, after his promotion to assistant general manager in 2012, there was the euphoria of snapping a 19-year playoff drought, part of a three-year run of success from 2013-15 that brought postseason baseball and a winning culture back to Pittsburgh.
There was also the final four-year stretch, which featured a mix of ups and downs that ultimately led to the Bradford native’s dismissal last November.
But through it all, Stark is proud of what he was able to accomplish in the ‘Burgh, a sports town with a rich history that he helped add a few chapters to.
“I was involved in everything we did,” Stark told the Bradford Era last week. “My most significant involvement focused in the minor leagues and in our development system. As time went on there, I went on to oversee scouting and rebuilt our international scouting department. Obviously, I was involved at the big league level with trades and whatever else.
“Neal Huntington — the GM there — who came from Cleveland and brought me (to Pittsburgh) trusted me a ton, involved me a ton and empowered me a ton. I really appreciated him for that.”
LIKE MOST of us, Stark has plenty of free time these days.
Currently living in Bradenton, Florida, with his wife and family — where he moved to in 2018 to be closer to the Pirates’ spring training facility — this is his first April in nearly two decades that he hasn’t been spending each day at a collegiate or professional baseball diamond.
“I’ve joked with people that being fired in Florida is way better than being fired in Pittsburgh,” Stark quipped.
His son, Chance, is a Marine stationed in South Carolina, while Kyle and his wife Heather have home-schooled their other son, Cooper.
“I’ve spent a ton of time with family,” Stark said. “There hasn’t been a lot of time spent with them over the last 12-15 years; my wife and I said that we’ve spent more time together over the last two months then we did in our first 15 years of marriage.”
Stark’s parents and siblings still live in Bradford, a town that he says “will always hold a special place in my heart.” He said he feels lucky that his first two big league jobs — Cleveland and Pittsburgh — were both less than four hours away from his hometown, making it easy to get back and visit.
“Chance actually lived in Bradford for a little bit when Heather and I first got married and we joke around that probably his most prized clothing item is a Bradford sweatshirt that he wears all the time,” he said.
Stark added that being able to get outside in the beautiful Florida weather during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “blessing” for him and his family, and that he has tried to keep busy by doing some consulting work.
And when people ask for advice or some helpful tips, they are certainly talking to a man who has the unique résumé and real-world experience to back it up.
Stark, who played volleyball, basketball and baseball at Bradford Area High School in the mid-1990s, went to college at Ball State — where he graduated in three years with a 4.0 GPA.
With his sights set on a career in an MLB front office, he was told to pursue a law degree to help him stand out to prospective employers. He got that degree from the University of Toledo, where he finished second in his class, and later was hired by St. Bonaventure baseball coach Larry Sudbrook as pitching coach in 2003.
Even though he didn’t throw an inning of college ball, Stark was in charge of the team’s pitching staff for two seasons, including the 2004 campaign where Bona made it to the NCAA Tournament.
“I knew he wasn’t a high school pitcher. But knowing the kind of work ethic and blue-collar approach Kyle had to whatever he set his mind to, I knew he would pour himself into the position and do a great job,” Sudbrook told the Times Herald in 2012.
A day after the Bonnies lost to Miami in the first round of the Tournament, Stark was on his way to Cleveland to begin his MLB career as an intern and then later as a research assistant.
The rest, as they say, is history.
“From the time he first attended one of my baseball camps when he was a student at Bradford High, Kyle told me that he wanted to be a general manager of a Major League Baseball team,” Sudbrook said.
“I said, ‘Kyle, you realize that there are only 30 of those jobs in the country.’ And he would always come back with, ‘Yeah, Coach. But that’s what I want to do.”
IF THERE’S anything Stark learned in those early years with the Pirates, building up a successful MLB franchise takes time and a whole lot of patience.
“We were talking about one of the worst teams in baseball, one of the worst farm systems and one of, if not, the lowest payroll,” Stark said.
“You have to work in terms of building this thing from the ground up and you have to work through the draft, international circuits, player development and wanting to build something from the ground up that was going to be long lasting.”
After one of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2010, Stark said that the organization’s fortunes began to turn around when it hired Clint Hurdle as manager in 2011.
Hurdle, who had previous success with the Colorado Rockies, helped the team to a 70-61 record through the first five months of the 2012 season. The team was poised to break that long playoff drought until a 7-21 collapse in the month of September sent the team free-falling down the standings.
After five years and no playoff appearances, Stark wasn’t sure if he’d be back the following season.
“(2012) is where things got really ugly from a media standpoint in terms of, ‘OK, this group has now been here five years,’” Stark recalled. “I think there was a push for change, but ownership stuck with us and kept us going where we needed to go. (We) came back with a sense of purpose going into ‘13 as we kind of weathered the storm on some things.”
The decision from owner Bob Nutting to stick with that leadership group, which Stark admitted was unpopular at the time, turned out to be the right one.
LED BY star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and a core of key free agent acquisitions, the Pirates won 94 games in 2013 and secured one of the National League’s two Wild Card spots.
There was no second-half collapse that season, and instead a dark two-decade cloud had been lifted off of the organization.
“We had a number of players have really good years,” he said. “Everything that could go right went right at the major league level. And to see that play out and to see Pirates fans that have been fans for 30, 40 years celebrate, that was great.”
That Wild Card game, a 6-2 win over the division rival Cincinnati Reds, is a night Stark won’t soon forget.
“I’ve never experienced something like it,” he said of that night at PNC Park that featured over 40,000 fans in attendance. “How loud it was, and I’ve been in bigger venues and way more ‘meaningful’ events, but how loud that stadium was and the energy … I’ve talked to some other people that have been doing this a long time and they said they’d never been a part of something like that. It was awesome.”
The Pirates went back to the postseason in 2014 and ‘15, finishing second in the NL Central and losing in the Wild Card round each year.
After trying to keep that core of players together for a few more seasons, the organization began to trade away some of their veterans and ended up with MLB’s youngest roster in 2018.
But Pittsburgh finished that year with a winning record and things were looking up for a return to the playoffs in 2019.
Fighting to a winning record through July, things fell apart in the second half of the season with a 25-48 record. In addition to their on-field struggles, there were fights between players in the clubhouse, brawls with opposing teams and the arrest of closer Felipe Vazquez.
“We’re a game out of first place going into the all-star break and then have all kinds of injury and adversity hit,” Stark said. “Some injuries caught up to us, we didn’t play well in the second half and obviously (there were) some public incidents in the clubhouse which I don’t think is reflective of the overall culture of the organization.
“Ultimately, we got to a point where ownership felt the need to change course.”
STARK WAS far from the only member of the organization to be fired.
In a wide-ranging house cleaning, the Pirates also dismissed Huntington, Hurdle, their hitting and bench coaches as well as team president Frank Coonelly in a 6-week stretch.
Still, when the dust settled, Stark said that he wasn’t bitter about their decision.
Instead, he’ll be rooting for new general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton to continue to build on what he was able to accomplish. He emphasized, though, that the new brain trust will be quickly judged by wins and losses and the product on the field.
“We ultimately were asked to move on because the expectation is to win there again,” he said. “I think the fans there are passionate about sports in general, but passionate about baseball and the organization in terms of the people in it, (that it’s) one that fans can be proud of. They expect to see winning baseball again which was not the case for a long time.”