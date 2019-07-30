He didn’t get the opportunity to participate in the game as a player and in his 10 seasons as head football coach at Bradford High, Jeff Puglio and his staff hadn’t been invited to participate in the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
That changed this year.
Puglio and four of his assistants will coach the Pennsylvania team in the 46th annual game set for Saturday night on their home turf, Parkway Field.
The Pennsy team will have an opportunity to tie the all-time series, which New York leads 22-21-2 and has never trailed.
THIS FIRST coaching opportunity has excited Puglio and his staff.
“This is actually the first time I was asked,” he pointed out. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I would never turn it down, so when the opportunity came up and they asked, we jumped at it.”
But, unlike most head coaches over the history of the Charities Classic, Puglio will leave the offense to an assistant (Jerry Pattison) while he runs the mandated 4-3 defense.
“When I first took over as head coach, I was the offensive coordinator and I did that for a few years but when the opportunity arrived for coach (Steve) Ackerman to come back, it just seemed logical for him to take that role,” Puglio said. “A couple of years after that it was coach Pattison. When you have two guys that can coordinate at a really high level, it kind of made sense for me to just oversee the game … game-management stuff that head coaches should be doing.”
He added, “When I got into that role, I realized how much I hated calling plays because I felt like I missed things (being) offensive coordinator ... I was just consumed with the offense (rather than game management). And the year I spent as defensive coordinator it was the same thing in reverse.
“So, as I got capable coordinators, it just made sense to let them take their side of the ball and just oversee everything.”
THUS, WITH Pattison handling Pennsy’s offense, Puglio opted to run the defense, the required 4-3 alignment not appreciably different from the 4-4 Bradford utilizes.
“It’s something we’re comfortable with teaching and most of the kids (on Pennsylvania’s defense) play in the 4-3 so it’s easier for them to transition to,” Puglio explained. “At that point it’s really just a terminology thing … the words we use and the calls we make compared to what they’re used to.”
Plus, the roster effectively divided itself without the coordinators having to barter.
“We pretty much went with the coaches comments,” Puglio said. “On media day, we had 23 players on offense and 21 on defense — plus a kicker — but one offensive player wanted to switch to defense, so it just kind of worked out perfectly.”
A couple of defections have left Pennsylvania with a 43-player roster, 20 on offense and 22 with the defense.
Before last year’s league change when the former Allegheny Mountain League (North and South) became the District 9 Large- and Small-School divisions, AML coaches had a good familiarity with most of their rosters where St. Marys, Warren and Bradford didn’t face those schools, merely each other.
Now, part of District 9’s Large-School league, Puglio’s Owls faced not only St. Marys, but also Kane and Ridgway last season. So, including the six Bradford players on the roster, the BHS staff had faced seven others (six from Ridgway, one from Kane).
And Puglio added, “Last summer we did 7-on-7s with Otto-Eldred and Smethport, I’m friends with the coaches at Port Allegany and have pretty good relationships with the small-school coaches from around the area, so it was easy for me to get information (on players) where I needed it.”
PENNSYLVANIA’S 22-player defensive roster includes eight linemen, six linebackers and eight cornerbacks/safeties.
On the line are ends Blake Kinner and Ian Woodruff (both Smethport), Devin McGrath (St. Marys) and Trey Lee (Otto-Eldred). The tackles are Justin Eck (Warren), Chase Pontious (Ridgway), Nathan Gehm (Bradford) and Nicholas Knowles (Sheffield).
The six linebackers are Collin Smith (Port Allegany), Chris Connelly (Otto-Eldred), Evan Furlong (Ridgway), Patrick Caskey (Bradford), Cody Ritter (St. Marys) and Caleb Pifer (Cameron County).
At cornerback are Riley West (Eisenhower), Daunte Allegretto (Ridgway), Aiden Quinn (Kane) and Jackson McClain (St. Marys) while the safeties are Jaron Ambrose (Bradford), Nate Holt (Eisenhower), Nathan Hollowell (Smethport) and Ryan Fritz (Elk County Catholic).
