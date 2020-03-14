Bradford’s Marshall to continue running career at Bona

BRADFORD, Pa. — Whatever athletic avenue Erica Marshall pursued in high school, success was usually soon to follow.
On the basketball court, she became Bradford Area High School’s all-time leading rebounder and eclipsed 500 career boards this year.
In volleyball, she helped the Lady Owls to back-to-back appearances in the District 9 Class AAA title game.
But it was her performance off the court that got her noticed at the next level, the Division-I level, in fact.
Marshall, a senior at BAHS, last week signed her National Letter of Intent to run track and field as well as cross country at St. Bonaventure University.
And while Marshall admits that her goal was to eventually play basketball in college, the decision to head to St. Bonaventure was a no-brainer.
“They had one of the best communication majors in the county — right behind Syracuse — and I knew I wanted to go into that field,” Marshall told The Era this week. “Obviously it’s so close to home and I went to visit the campus and I fell in love. It seemed like a tight-knit school with awesome alumni.”
Though Marshall has certainly earned her scholarship to run track and field with four District 9 medals over the past two seasons, she has little experience with cross country.
But according to two of the people that know Marshall best, she’ll have little trouble getting acclimated to the sport in college.
“I told her that she would have been a district qualifier if she ran cross country all four years,” Bradford girls cross country coach Mark Kelley said. “She ran three races for me this year and in her first race she had not practiced in 10 days. She went out there and finished 15 seconds behind my top runner.”
Added Bradford HS girls track coach Larry Stillman, “Running distance is different than sprinting and hurdling and you have to build a base and the bigger the base the higher you can go as far as faster. She’s very mature and she understands that’s how it works.”
Last spring, Marshall earned D9 gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a first-place finish in just 47.78. She was also a part of the 4x100 relay team that won in just 51.33. It was the second straight D9 medal for Marshall in that relay, who also was a part of the 4x400-winning relay team in 2018.
Stillman, who has coached Marshall through her first three varsity seasons and has seen her grow from her freshman year, is excited for the opportunity she’ll get with the Bonnies.
“I’m happy for her that she’s going to be close to home and I hope that I get many chances to go watch her run,” he said. “She’s happy and Bonaventure is a great university and I know she’ll do well. It’ll be a fun adventure for her.”
At St. Bonaventure, Marshall will be coached by former Bradford High School coach and teacher Bob MacFarlane. MacFarlane, who has been in charge of both the men’s and women’s running programs at Bonas since 2010, spent nearly 15 years as an assistant track coach and seven as the girls cross country head coach at Bradford High School.
And it was another Bonnie with Bradford ties, 2018 graduate Logan Caruso, that first put Marshall in contact with the college coaches.
“They reached out to me because Logan had texted me and had given them by number,” Marshall recalled. “(St. Bonaventure), for some reason, wanted me more than I thought they did. I never really ran cross country until this year, but you can teach endurance, not speed.”
With St. Bonaventure, and a chance to run in the competitive Atlantic 10 Conference on the horizon, Marshall still has some unfinished business with one last track season set to begin in April.
Marshall, however, won’t be ready for those first couple of meets as she recovers from a tibia rim contusion, “basically a severe bone bruise,” as she calls it, that she suffered in the D9 Class AAAA basketball semifinal game against St. Marys.
But when she is cleared by doctors, Marshall is hoping to end her high school career on a high note — and maybe set a record in the process.
“I’m hoping to defend my 300-hurdle title and the doctors said that I should be able to run the hurdles,” Marshall said. “Then, in the 4x100, we’re trying to break the school record. It would just be awesome for someone to break this record and it hasn’t been done in a long time.”
Marshall joins Regan Johnson — who is also a member of the 4x100 relay team — as Lady Owls that will run at the next level. Johnson committed to Slippery Rock in November.
“It’s been fun having her and Regan both have those opportunities to run at colleges,” Stillman said. “It’s really neat and I’m happy for the both of them.”
Added Kelley, “(Erica) has such range. She can run the 100 and she can run the two-mile.”