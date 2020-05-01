(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a series of articles about the 1994-’95 Bradford boys basketball team, which finished the year 27-1 and made the Western Semifinals of the PIAA state tournament.)
BRADFORD, Pa. — With a perfect regular season in the rear-view, Bradford’s 1994-’95 dream team was set to begin its postseason quest.
Standing at 24-0, the Owls’ first playoff test came in the District 9 Class AAAA championship game against a familiar foe: DuBois.
Bradford had toppled the Beavers twice in the regular season, winning both games by double figures. DuBois coach Roger Collins said after Bradford’s second victory over their district rivals, a 74-48 thrashing, that he hoped the teams would meet again.
And so the table was set for a third, and this time around, closer encounter. Though it wasn’t easy, Bradford managed to escape with its third win over DuBois, a 58-51 decision that preserved the Owls’ undefeated record at 25-0 and gave BAHS its second consecutive District 9 championship and first in Class AAAA.
“It was our third meeting of the year, so both teams knew each other very well,” Bradford coach Dave Fuhrman recalled. “We had beaten them pretty soundly to clinch the D-9 League championship in February, but they were the second-best team in the league that year behind us. We had to beat them a third time, so the pressure was kind of on us.”
WITH THAT in mind, Bradford was eager to get off to a fast start and put DuBois away early.
Instead, however, the Owls found themselves in another dogfight. After averaging more than 70 points per game in the regular season, Bradford struggled from the field early on against the Beavers and took just a 23-18 lead into halftime.
Fuhrman pointed to a few causes for Bradford’s slow start.
First, the team had installed some new set plays ahead of the game to give DuBois some fresh looks. In addition, the teams were playing on a larger court at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, and Bradford had been idle for a week-and-a-half leading up to the game.
“There’s no substitute for game action,” Fuhrman said, noting that DuBois had played a semifinal game against Clearfield during that span. “That might have been a little reason for the slow start, but we would’ve rather been the one-seed because it put us right into the championship. That was when (the PIAA) took two seeds (to the state playoffs).”
FOR ALL of the woes Bradford faced in the first half, the final 16 minutes proved to be a different story, at least early on.
Out of the intermission, Bradford pushed its lead to 37-28 entering the fourth, and then grew that advantage to as large as 14 points, 51-37, midway through the final period.
“When you get a double-digit lead halfway through the fourth, especially with a group like this, you feel pretty good,” Fuhrman said. “That meant they had to chase us, and with no shot clock, you could pull the ball out (to run the clock). But we didn’t do a real good job of padding (the lead) at the foul line.”
Indeed, Bradford went 4-for-19 from the charity stripe on the night, which allowed DuBois to draw back within a few possessions. However, the Owls managed to hold on for the win.
Key to the Owls’ efforts were defense and rebounding. Bradford’s man-to-man pressure forced 21 turnovers on the night, and Bradford out-rebounded the Beavers 49-29 to keep second-chance opportunities to a minimum.
“That was what really carried us to the championship. We defended, forced turnovers and got easy baskets off of them,” Fuhrman said.
Of the rebounding, Fuhrman added, “That was key, too. DuBois had some size; they were probably a little bigger than us. They had guys that could finish, so we couldn’t give second or third chances, and our guys did a good job of limiting those.”
And while the Owl offense struggled overall, Bradford still managed to have four players score in double figures. Cory Hayden and Jerry Burgos each netted 13 points while Mike Manning added 11 and Andy Terwilliger scored 10.
“THAT WAS kind of our M.O. all season. We said we didn’t have that big scorer, but all of our guys on any given night were capable,” Fuhrman said. “That balance showed through in this game.”
The victory, sweet as it was at the time, was just the first step for Bradford in the postseason. The Owls entered the PIAA state playoffs having not won a state-round game since 1969 — a losing streak of 12 games. Bradford was especially eager to snap the skid after dropping a heartbreaking 72-70 decision to General McLane in the state playoffs the year before.
With plenty of talent back from that 1994 team, and with a 25-0 record, Fuhrman and the Owls liked their chances going into the 1995 state playoffs, where they would face the WPIAL’s Uniontown in round one.
“We were feeling good. This was a group that could make some noise in the state playoffs,” Fuhrman said. “We were anxious to get into the state playoffs. This group was certainly looking to break that drought.”